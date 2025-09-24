Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies are going back to an iconic on-court look.

The Grizzlies will revamp their classic black uniforms from the 2001-02 season -- their first season in Memphis -- which pay homage to the 25th anniversary of the team's move from Vancouver.

They will open the 2025-26 regular season at home in the threads against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22.

Grounded in History. Growing in Legacy.



Rockin' these classics for the Home Opener 🎟️ https://t.co/G8iht99oz6 pic.twitter.com/MM7Mch2mG1 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) September 24, 2025

The classic edition uniforms feature identical elements from the original 2001 uniform, including a black base with "Memphis" in a sleek font with an asymmetrical red, turquoise and white trim. A "Claw Ball" logo appears on the bottom of the neckline, which was Vancouver's secondary team logo and first debuted on a jersey in 2000.

Shorts for the uniform feature the paw print logo on the belt buckle, which was introduced on the Vancouver court in 1995. The logo was featured on the uniform for the first time in the 1997-98 season.

The "G-Swipe" logo -- the Grizzlies' original secondary team logo -- is featured on the right side of the shorts.

The Grizzlies called Vancouver home for six seasons (1995-2001) before relocating to Memphis, taking their alternate uniform along with them. As part of the move, they replaced the "Vancouver Grizzlies" logo on the chest with "Memphis."

For the franchise's three seasons in Memphis (2001-04), the Grizzlies showcased the city's name on the chest of both home and away jerseys, making them one of the only NBA franchises to do so.

They were worn in an era that saw Pau Gasol, Jason Williams and Earl Watson don the uniforms when Hubie Brown was head coach.

Memphis also wore the black classic edition uniform in the 2020-21 season.