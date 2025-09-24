Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks point guard D'Angelo Russell is officially engaged.

Russell's now-fiancée, Laura Ivaniukas announced their engagement Tuesday with a joint post on Instagram captioned: "Ms to Mrs.. Loading," seemingly referencing the nickname he has embraced since being drafted in 2015 by the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to People, Russell and Ivaniukas met at a New York Fashion Week event before eventually going public with their relationship in 2020.

The couple have two children together. They welcomed son Riley Russell in 2022 and daughter Mila-Rose Russell in 2024.

Russell agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Mavericks in June, with the second season in the deal being a player option.

He averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists with the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in 2024-25. The Nets acquired Russell from the Lakers in a January deal. He is heading into his ninth NBA season.