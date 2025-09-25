Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Celtics are celebrating their winning culture with their 2025-26 City Edition uniform.

Boston introduced its "Gold Standard" uniform on Wednesday evening, which is dedicated to the Celtics' "timeless tradition of winning."

The uniform features a white base accented with gold, with numbers and "Boston" also being featured with a gold swatch, representing the success the franchise has seen throughout its history.

Jersey names and the trimming on the numbers are outlined in black, making the jersey the first uniform in the franchise's history to not feature green.

Just above the jock tag lies Red Auerbach's signature, the Celtics' former head coach for 16 seasons (1950-66). During his time as head coach, Auerbach led Boston to nine NBA championships, including a historic run of eight consecutive titles from 1959 to 1966. He held a 795-397 regular-season record and a 90-58 postseason record with Boston.

A new chapter in our storybook of Legends 📖 pic.twitter.com/56ixmSgUt6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 24, 2025

On the back of the jersey's neckline lies an 18-time champion patch, honoring its 18 NBA titles from its first in 1957, to mostly recently in 2024 after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Boston is no stranger to donning a gold hue on its jerseys. It featured gold trimming on its 2019-20, 2022-23 and 2023-24 City Edition uniforms.

The Celtics haven't said when they'll wear the City Edition uniform this season.