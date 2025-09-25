Shams Charania and Ramona Shelburne analyze what LeBron James' future might look like entering the last year of his deal with the Lakers. (1:52)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- While LeBron James enters his eighth season with the Los Angeles Lakers in a contract year, coach JJ Redick's future with the team is much more clear after being signed to an extension.

The lack of a long-term pact between the Lakers and the 40-year-old James, who in June picked up the $52.6 million option for the 2025-26 season, has fueled speculation about the superstar's future as the team opens training camp next week.

Rob Pelinka, president of basketball operations and general manager, insisted Thursday that the Lakers hope to remain in the LeBron business as long as the four-time champion wants to be with them.

"The first thing we want to do in terms of LeBron and his future is just give him absolute respect to choose his story with his family in terms of how many years he's going to continue to play," Pelinka said at his season-opening news conference. "He's earned that right."

LeBron James, who picked up the $52.6 million option for the 2025-26 season in June, is entering this season in a contract year for the first time as a member of the Lakers. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Pelinka said the Lakers built a "really competitive, strong team" for both James and Luka Doncic to win with.

The GM said he would defer to James, who is entering a record-setting 23rd season, on questions about how much longer he intends to play before retiring. The team's media day is Monday.

Pelinka was then asked if the Lakers would be interested in re-signing James in the summer of 2026, if he decided at that point he wanted to extend his career.

"We would love if LeBron's story would be he retired a Laker," Pelinka said, echoing a sentiment he has shared before. "That would be a positive story."

While James' future remains in flux, Pelinka announced the team's commitment to Redick, their second-year coach who signed a four-year deal in June 2024. While terms of the new deal were not announced, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that it was a multiyear extension.

"Just to make it clear that he's the basketball leader in terms of our coaching and on-court performance," Pelinka said of the motivation to extend Redick after he won 50 games and secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in his first season as coach.