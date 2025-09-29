Brian Windhorst explains Kevin Durant's contract status with the Rockets and his desire to stay with the team. (1:07)

Windy: Durant wants to be in Houston 'long-term' (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

It's beginning to look a lot like the NBA season with most teams conducting their media days on Monday.

The New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers were the first five teams to hold media days last week. The Knicks and 76ers travel to Abu Dhabi for two preseason games, while the Pelicans are headed to Melbourne for two games of their own.

Therefore, that left the remainder of the league's media days to Monday. From Kevin Durant with the Houston Rockets to Luka Doncic with the Los Angeles Lakers, here are the top scenes from 2025 NBA media day.

Atlanta's new "big three" of Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis posed for photos.

The Celtics let players write their own posts on the team account -- including Jayson Tatum, whose post included a photo featuring his new hairstyle for this season. The unofficial king of the end-of-the-quarter heave Payton Pritchard shared his thoughts on the new rule change that misses will count against the team, not players.

Jaylen Brown brought a special guest with him to media day -- Bill Nye, who had Brown speak at his Hollywood star dedication ceremony last Monday.

Big Deuce live from my 9th media day! pic.twitter.com/0bbs0kFRDd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 29, 2025

The Nets challenged players -- from Michael Porter Jr. to Terance Mann to Drew Timme -- with a brain teaser, asking them to draw a square using just three lines.

the reactions at the end are priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/azQzuHdLQK — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 29, 2025

Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel modeled Charlotte's signature pinstripe threads.

we are so back pic.twitter.com/ImXVUiwcBO — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 29, 2025

Veteran center Nikola Vucevic is ready to embrace his role as the team's elder statesman.

Vooch on being a veteran leader:



"I enjoy the energy these young guys bring. I enjoy being the oldest guy here and being able to help them develop, help them along ups and downs they go through, like I went through. We have some very good young talent on this team." pic.twitter.com/D7StsQ9TWG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 29, 2025

First-year Cavs point guard Lonzo Ball suited up in his new squad's threads.

The Mavs' "big three" -- Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg -- posed for photos with a subtle reminder that each player was a No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Flagg also reflected on his viral meeting with Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup.

Cooper Flagg on meeting MJ at the Ryder Cup! pic.twitter.com/Xpbk7yp1Sd — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

Comfort levels are high between Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas ahead of Valanciunas' first season in the Mile High City. Jokic also lived up to his "joker" nickname, sharing thoughts on "Joker: Folie à Deux," among other things.

"He's qualified to be my friend" - Nikola pic.twitter.com/w0DbSvQ1Rj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 29, 2025

Nikola Jokić was HILARIOUS during Denver's Media Day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QViT435lB3 — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey brought the vibes, dancing in their photoshoot.

Team chemistry still undefeated pic.twitter.com/JwcUhX5vRV — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) September 29, 2025

With 31 combined seasons under their belts, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are set for the season.

Green also showed off his goofy side with a pair of glasses that said "boom."

That's one way to make an entrance at Media Day, Draymond Green😎😂 pic.twitter.com/GXmN7FNYPV — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

Kevin Durant likes what he sees from the younger stars in Houston, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Monday also marked Durant's 37th birthday, so naturally he had to share a birthday wish.

KD has HIGH PRAISE for Amen & Alpi.



Who's ready to see this trio?? pic.twitter.com/6J81YXNqBZ — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

KD's birthday wish?



A healthy & fun season filled with lots of Ws for the Rockets!



Happy Birthday, @KDTrey5! pic.twitter.com/qYDkCfSsYk — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton was tasked to stop a timer at a specific mark -- he nailed it on the spot.

stop the timer at 8.9 seconds ⏱️



Tyrese Haliburton: pic.twitter.com/XAjL502kRf — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 29, 2025

It's a familiar sight for Clippers fans at media day with Chris Paul back with the franchise. This season, the Clippers took their photos at Intuit Dome, showing off a sweet set up.

Media Day 2025 📸 pic.twitter.com/toX4jOGlKv — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 29, 2025

Luka Doncic and LeBron James posed together at their first media day together. Of course, LeBron made sure to stand next to his son, Bronny.

LEBRON JAMES x BRONNY JAMES 👀



📍 @Lakers Media Day pic.twitter.com/5IUTRNYONQ — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

Media day is a prime opportunity to look back, and the Grizzlies acknowledged the evolution from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., who enter their seventh year together as teammates.

Nikola Jovic's height was too much for Jaime Jaquez Jr., who tried to compare himself to the 6-foot-10 forward.

Jaime wants to be as tall as me but he never will



- Niko pic.twitter.com/ZUNRYHIemU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 29, 2025

The Bucks' junior reporters returned for a second year and immediately put Bobby Portis on the spot.

"Last lie you told?" 👀



Junior Reporter is back for season 2! pic.twitter.com/uDiQfIaT2D — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 29, 2025

Jaden McDaniels celebrated his 25th birthday at the Timberwolves' media day.

The first Pelicans media day for Jordan Poole included snapping photos of new draft pick Jeremiah Fears and posing with Zion Williamson and Herb Jones.

Vet watching over the rook 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ui00Vxu1Wm — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 23, 2025

herb, jp & z



what a line up 😤 pic.twitter.com/DHnVQbKz4V — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 23, 2025

The Knicks opted for a first-day-of-school theme as players held signs with prompts like "favorite color." Players also took their turn on the putting green.

The defending champions brought in the new campaign by filming TikToks as well as taking turns posting on the admin's X account. Jalen Williams made sure to poke fun at Alex Caruso, too.

elijah still asleep💤



- Ihart pic.twitter.com/3Km3tkHAO0 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 29, 2025

Hey JWill here, everyone go follow my mega biggest bro @ChetHolmgren — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 29, 2025

"Year 30!"



JWill had jokes for AC on Media Day 😆 pic.twitter.com/7sgDdY9npr — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

The Magic utilized the .5 camera lens on iPhones for unique photos, and showcased a quick rock, paper, scissors game between Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

addicted to these young men pic.twitter.com/lN2ygLfmsO — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 29, 2025

yessirskiii



AB & Jett play rock paper scissors to see who goes to the podium next 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Dgm3cjIV1 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 29, 2025

Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe showed off the dance moves early, while Maxey took fans through his media day schedule.

the rook 🤝 the vet pic.twitter.com/mSxy8Yg4c3 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 26, 2025

all in a (media) day's work. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Avryu7Jdcm — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 27, 2025

squad pulling up for media day. 🤳 pic.twitter.com/dsaaXm3XOT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 26, 2025

Phoenix's media day marked a prime example of familiar faces in new places with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The Suns handed out positive affirmations and asked players about who in NBA history doesn't get enough love.

Media Day Fit Check 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OSzjf2vTTr — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 24, 2025

Asked the guys what player in NBA history doesn't get enough love! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5532q4wgS3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 27, 2025

Finishing media day by giving the guys some affirmations 🥹 pic.twitter.com/UTFfPAGWzf — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 25, 2025

Damian Lillard is back in Portland, and posing in a Trail Blazers jersey again only looks right.

DAME TIME RETURNS. @Dame_Lillard is back in Portland threads ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/t993MebZzO — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

Keegan Murray got the festivities started for Sacramento, while DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine posed for their photos.

Keegan Media Day Murray 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/e7snAnDSFP — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 29, 2025

Keldon Johnson fittingly rocked a cowboy hat in his media day video, while Victor Wembanyama stood with De'Aaron Fox and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

Cowboy KJ kickin' us off at Media Day! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/OtRjjvNbC9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 29, 2025

We know y'all been waiting for this one 📸 pic.twitter.com/eEdYgvDrqb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 29, 2025

Media day can be long for some teams -- the Raptors used ping pong to keep spirits high.

Ping pong break between takes 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/ruF9OHm1JZ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 29, 2025

Beer pong 1 - Gradey 0 😅 pic.twitter.com/Fqv33JgmRI — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 29, 2025

An offseason of change brought familiar names in Kevin Love, Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Anderson to Utah.

first look at the new guys 💜#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PNRl6CbKVD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 29, 2025

Selfies were the name of the game for the Wizards, who also had some players take over their X account.