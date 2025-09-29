        <
          NBA media day 2025: Luka and Jokic's jokes and top highlights

          Sep 29, 2025, 09:40 PM

          It's beginning to look a lot like the NBA season with most teams conducting their media days on Monday.

          The New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers were the first five teams to hold media days last week. The Knicks and 76ers travel to Abu Dhabi for two preseason games, while the Pelicans are headed to Melbourne for two games of their own.

          Therefore, that left the remainder of the league's media days to Monday. From Kevin Durant with the Houston Rockets to Luka Doncic with the Los Angeles Lakers, here are the top scenes from 2025 NBA media day.

          Atlanta Hawks

          Atlanta's new "big three" of Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis posed for photos.

          Boston Celtics

          The Celtics let players write their own posts on the team account -- including Jayson Tatum, whose post included a photo featuring his new hairstyle for this season. The unofficial king of the end-of-the-quarter heave Payton Pritchard shared his thoughts on the new rule change that misses will count against the team, not players.

          Jaylen Brown brought a special guest with him to media day -- Bill Nye, who had Brown speak at his Hollywood star dedication ceremony last Monday.

          Brooklyn Nets

          The Nets challenged players -- from Michael Porter Jr. to Terance Mann to Drew Timme -- with a brain teaser, asking them to draw a square using just three lines.

          Charlotte Hornets

          Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel modeled Charlotte's signature pinstripe threads.

          Chicago Bulls

          Veteran center Nikola Vucevic is ready to embrace his role as the team's elder statesman.

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          First-year Cavs point guard Lonzo Ball suited up in his new squad's threads.

          Dallas Mavericks

          The Mavs' "big three" -- Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg -- posed for photos with a subtle reminder that each player was a No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Flagg also reflected on his viral meeting with Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup.

          Denver Nuggets

          Comfort levels are high between Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas ahead of Valanciunas' first season in the Mile High City. Jokic also lived up to his "joker" nickname, sharing thoughts on "Joker: Folie à Deux," among other things.

          Detroit Pistons

          Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey brought the vibes, dancing in their photoshoot.

          Golden State Warriors

          With 31 combined seasons under their belts, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are set for the season.

          Green also showed off his goofy side with a pair of glasses that said "boom."

          Houston Rockets

          Kevin Durant likes what he sees from the younger stars in Houston, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Monday also marked Durant's 37th birthday, so naturally he had to share a birthday wish.

          Indiana Pacers

          Tyrese Haliburton was tasked to stop a timer at a specific mark -- he nailed it on the spot.

          LA Clippers

          It's a familiar sight for Clippers fans at media day with Chris Paul back with the franchise. This season, the Clippers took their photos at Intuit Dome, showing off a sweet set up.

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Luka Doncic and LeBron James posed together at their first media day together. Of course, LeBron made sure to stand next to his son, Bronny.

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Media day is a prime opportunity to look back, and the Grizzlies acknowledged the evolution from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., who enter their seventh year together as teammates.

          Miami Heat

          Nikola Jovic's height was too much for Jaime Jaquez Jr., who tried to compare himself to the 6-foot-10 forward.

          Milwaukee Bucks

          The Bucks' junior reporters returned for a second year and immediately put Bobby Portis on the spot.

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          Jaden McDaniels celebrated his 25th birthday at the Timberwolves' media day.

          New Orleans Pelicans

          The first Pelicans media day for Jordan Poole included snapping photos of new draft pick Jeremiah Fears and posing with Zion Williamson and Herb Jones.

          New York Knicks

          The Knicks opted for a first-day-of-school theme as players held signs with prompts like "favorite color." Players also took their turn on the putting green.

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          The defending champions brought in the new campaign by filming TikToks as well as taking turns posting on the admin's X account. Jalen Williams made sure to poke fun at Alex Caruso, too.

          Orlando Magic

          The Magic utilized the .5 camera lens on iPhones for unique photos, and showcased a quick rock, paper, scissors game between Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe showed off the dance moves early, while Maxey took fans through his media day schedule.

          Phoenix Suns

          Phoenix's media day marked a prime example of familiar faces in new places with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The Suns handed out positive affirmations and asked players about who in NBA history doesn't get enough love.

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Damian Lillard is back in Portland, and posing in a Trail Blazers jersey again only looks right.

          Sacramento Kings

          Keegan Murray got the festivities started for Sacramento, while DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine posed for their photos.

          San Antonio Spurs

          Keldon Johnson fittingly rocked a cowboy hat in his media day video, while Victor Wembanyama stood with De'Aaron Fox and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

          Toronto Raptors

          Media day can be long for some teams -- the Raptors used ping pong to keep spirits high.

          Utah Jazz

          An offseason of change brought familiar names in Kevin Love, Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Anderson to Utah.

          Washington Wizards

          Selfies were the name of the game for the Wizards, who also had some players take over their X account.