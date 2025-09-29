Open Extended Reactions

Months after suffering a scary fall during a WNBA Commissioner's Cup game, Rong Niu -- better known as the unicycle performer Red Panda -- has a message for her supporters and fans: She's coming back.

Niu suffered a serious wrist injury after she fell off her 7-foot unicycle while doing her patented act of tossing bowls onto her head while balancing on her bike at halftime of an Indiana Fever-Minnesota Lynx game in July. The injury required a lengthy surgical procedure and sidelined her for the rest of the WNBA season.

On Sunday, however, her agency said Niu expects to return during the 2025-26 men's and women's college basketball and NBA seasons. She is already practicing again and preparing to get back onto the court.

"We are sending out this note to thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes to Red Panda for a speedy recovery from her fall," said Pat Figley, Niu's agent, in a memo. "It was a very serious injury and she did require surgery. She appreciated all the sincere follow-up. It was amazing and very touching. She really appreciates all of the support. She is recovering well and is practicing. She is looking forward to performing this season."

Before the injury, Niu's Red Panda act was a staple of halftimes at NBA, WNBA and women's and men's basketball games throughout the country. Fans would often forgo halftime trips to the restroom or concession stands to watch Niu's performance.

Figley said Niu does not have a specific return date in mind, but she is on track to make her comeback in the months ahead.

"She is healing," he said.