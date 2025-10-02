Stephen A. Smith gets amped up over how he thinks the New York Knicks will fair next season. (1:27)

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are in Abu Dhabi for a preseason doubleheader beginning Thursday.

The trip marks the fourth year of the NBA's games in the United Arab Emirates, with action held at the Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island and the game marking one of seven international NBA games in the preseason and regular season.

From visiting the desert to getting in a round of golf, the 76ers and Knicks were plenty busy before they faced off.

Here are the top scenes from the 2025 Abu Dhabi games.

Teams touch down in Abu Dhabi

The Knicks and 76ers received a warm welcome to Abu Dhabi. They were greeted with singing from locals and a quick beverage. Knicks coach Mike Brown pulled out his phone to record the festivities while Knicks guard Landry Shamet carried a falcon, as did Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Taking in the Abu Dhabi desert

No different than the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves two years ago, the Knicks took a trip to the desert. Patrick Ewing and OG Anunoby were among the Knicks contingent to ride a camel, while Josh Hart held onto a falcon.

Postcard-esque photo for the 76ers

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world's largest mosques and served as the perfect backdrop for a Philadelphia team photo. It is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

📍Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque pic.twitter.com/GsXDpdcRjB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 1, 2025

Working on the greens

Being on a different continent didn't stop 76ers head coach Nick Nurse and guard Kyle Lowry from putting in work on their golf swings.

Knicks getting artistic

Cool streetwear and on-court kicks are one thing, but to customize them is another story. New York took some time with young fans to draw and color pictures of sneakers.