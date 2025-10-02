Open Extended Reactions

BURNABY, British Columbia -- Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford will be sidelined for two to three weeks after spraining his ankle Tuesday during the opening practice of training camp, coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday.

That puts Gafford's availability for the Mavs' Oct. 22 season opener against the San Antonio Spurs in question.

Gafford sat out the final two months of the Mavs' injury-ravaged 2024-25 season after suffering a Grade 3 sprain of the MCL in his right knee on Feb. 10.

Since arriving in Dallas before the 2023 trade deadline, Gafford has averaged 11.9 points on 72.7% shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while splitting the starting center role with Dereck Lively II. He signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension this summer.

P.J. Washington also sat out Wednesday's practice after bumping his head, but Kidd said the veteran forward could return following the team's off day Thursday.