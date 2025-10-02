With Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors agreeing to a new deal, revisit his top plays from the 2024-25 season. (1:59)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two days after ending a 92-day contract standoff with the only NBA organization he has ever known, Golden State Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga went through his first practice of his fifth season Thursday afternoon.

Ninety minutes after it wrapped, Kuminga met with local reporters to discuss the oddity of the moment. He just signed a two-year, $46.8 million contract -- normally a pledge of loyalty between organization and young player.

But everything about the contentious negotiations and structure of the deal points the opposite way. Kuminga accepted the extra money (his qualifying offer was $7.9 million), but sources said he felt forced into the team option structure. The Warriors also required he waive his inherent no-trade clause.

So there's a general feeling that he was signed to be a trade option once he is eligible to be moved in mid-January. Kuminga and agent Aaron Turner also spent much of their summer searching out sign-and-trade opportunities with teams like the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

So two separate questions were presented to Kuminga. The first: Does he want to be with the Warriors long term?

"I'm here now," Kuminga said. "That's everybody's goal, to be somewhere for longer. You never know your future. So far that's my goal. That's what I want to accomplish. Being here for longer."

The second: Does he feel like the Warriors want him long term?

"I would say so," Kuminga said. "Based on me being back here. At the end of the day, let's see where this takes us. But my focus is this year pushing and actually helping us win. You never know what's going to happen, but I'm happy, glad to be back."

Thursday was the Warriors' third practice of the season. Much of the team had also been scrimmaging together in the few weeks prior. They met in San Diego last week for a minicamp organized by Jimmy Butler.

Kuminga, deep in contract negotiations, didn't go to San Diego and held off on doing five-on-five summer scrimmage work until he signed his deal. He said he's a bit behind, but coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga came back in great shape and looked fine in Thursday's scrimmage, in which Kuminga took part in half.

"It's a business," Kuminga said of the contract drama. "At the end of the day all that matters is we got it done and I'm excited to be here."

Attention now turns to whether Kuminga can help this team reach its goal of climbing back into contention.

"Just helping us win," Kuminga said. "Finding a way to help us win on both ends. Defense, offense, find a way to be a piece that's going to help us win games and hopefully a championship."

Kuminga said he has seen the criticism that he "only thinks about offense" and pledged to be a factor on the defensive end this season.

"If it's on defense, if it's an assignment, just go guard the best player," Kuminga said. "Today we need you to score. Today we need you to guard certain people. That's what I'm looking forward to and I'm open-minded to it."

Kuminga changed his jersey number to No. 1 this season. He wore No. 00 his first four seasons. He said he felt like it signified a bit of a fresh start and it was his high school number.

"I feel ready," Kuminga said.