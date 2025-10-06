Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is considered week to week due to a sprained left ankle he suffered during Sunday's practice, according to a team spokesperson.

The Grizzlies now have three starters recovering from injuries that could sideline them for the start of the regular season.

Center Zach Edey underwent surgery to address laxity in his left ankle in June. He is not expected to return to play until mid-to-late November.

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent surgery to repair a turf toe injury in July. The team announced a return-to-play timetable of four to six weeks for Jackson before the start of training camp, which makes his availability uncertain for the Grizzlies' Oct. 22 opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant, a two-time All-Star, has played a total of only 59 games over the last two seasons. He suffered a season-ending torn labrum in January 2024 after playing in only nine games following a 25-game suspension to begin the season. Morant dealt with a variety of injuries last season, when he averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.