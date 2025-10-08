Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers turned to a familiar face to be the creative director of their preseason hype video: Natalia Bryant.

Bryant had a star-studded cast for the "Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always" video with Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, Lakers legend Magic Johnson and actor and noted Lakers fan Brenda Song all having a role. Celebrity jacket designer Jeff Hamilton also made an appearance.

It included moments such as Song re-creating a viral LeBron James meme where he yells: "it's our ball, ain't it?" and Luka Doncic yelling "Kobe" as he performs a stepback move to shoot a towel into a trash can. Johnson appears toward the end, holding a Larry O'Brien Trophy and saying: "It's Showtime, baby." Natalia, the eldest daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, also included a clip of her father's iconic game winner against the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA playoffs.

Natalia wrote on Instagram that it was "such an honor" to be part of the project. She also wrote "Lakers family forever" in the caption.

She graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in May. She also appeared in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in August to promote the Kobe 3 Protro.

The Lakers' regular season tips off against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.