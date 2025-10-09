Open Extended Reactions

Pacers backup point guard T.J. McConnell will miss at least a month due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Indiana's first preseason game, coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday.

"Not as bad as it could have been, but it's going to take some time," Carlisle said.

McConnell sustained his injury during Tuesday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pacers made a move to address their depth at point guard Thursday, signing veteran Cameron Payne to a training camp contract. The Pacers waived guard Delon Wright in a corresponding move. Wright also left the Pacers' preseason opener early due to a head injury.

McConnell, 33, averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 assists last season in 79 games. He averaged 9.5 points and 4 assists in 23 playoff games to help the Pacers reach the NBA Finals.

The Pacers were already short-handed at point guard with All-Star Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for the season because of a torn Achilles he suffered in the Pacers' Game 7 Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Andrew Nembhard will start at point guard this season in Haliburton's absence.

The Pacers open the regular season on Oct. 23 against the Thunder in a rematch of the Finals.