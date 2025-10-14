Marc Spears explains why he believes the Bucks are trying to make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy by signing his brother Alex. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he'd like to end his career playing for a Greek basketball team after his retirement from the NBA.

The former two-time MVP is set to begin his 13th season with the Bucks next week after a summer when he was reportedly weighing his options. Antetokounmpo is under contract for the next two seasons before he has the chance to enter free agency in the summer of 2027.

"I'm 30 years old, I can play in the NBA until I'm 36-38. I'd like to end my career in a Greek team, why not?" he said on ANT1's "The 2night Show," according to a translation by BasketNews. "I don't want to live in the United States. As soon as I leave the NBA, I want to return to Greece.

"I could end my career here, whether this team is called Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris, I'm talking about all the teams now."

Antetokounmpo, who is from Athens, Greece, started his professional basketball career with Filathlitikos. He played two seasons for the Greek B league team before entering the 2013 NBA draft.