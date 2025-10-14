How to watch the NBA on ESPN: 2025-26 schedule, time, dates

Open Extended Reactions

Ernie and the guys are back.

The 21-time Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA" studio show -- featuring Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith -- returns as the pregame, halftime and postgame show for ESPN and ABC's NBA coverage during the 2025-26 season.

"Inside the NBA," which will continue to be produced by TNT Sports from its Atlanta studios, will begin one hour before tipoff for games airing on ESPN, with the postgame shows starting immediately after game coverage concludes. The pregame shows on ABC will begin 30 minutes before tipoff. The postgame shows following "NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC" will start immediately after the game on ABC and continue on the ESPN App. "Inside the NBA" will serve as the pregame show for the "NBA Sunday Showcase" series on ABC.

Below is the full "Inside the NBA" schedule for the 2025-26 season:

*All times Eastern

Oct. 22, 2025 - ESPN and ESPN2

Oct. 23, 2025 - ESPN

Oct. 29, 2025 - ESPN

Nov. 12, 2025 - ESPN

Dec. 25, 2025 - ESPN and ABC

Jan. 24, 2026 - ABC

Jan. 28, 2026 - ESPN

Jan. 31, 2026 - ABC

Feb. 7, 2026 - ABC

Feb. 20, 2026 - ESPN

Feb. 21, 2026 - ABC

Feb. 22, 2026 - ABC

Feb. 27, 2026 - ESPN

Feb. 28, 2026 - ABC

March 1, 2026 - ABC

March 6, 2026 - ESPN

March 7, 2026 - ABC

March 8, 2026 - ABC

March 14, 2026 - ABC

April 12, 2026 - ESPN

