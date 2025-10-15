Look back at the best plays from Russell Westbrook's 2024-25 season with the Nuggets after it was announced he will be joining the Kings. (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has agreed on a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management told ESPN on Wednesday.

Westbrook and the Kings maintained communication all offseason as the 2017 NBA MVP remained patient in free agency and now lands a deal for his 18th season. Westbrook has bonds with Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, history alongside Dennis Schroder in the backcourt and with assistant general manager BJ Armstrong on the player representation side, and shared respect for general manager Scott Perry and coach Doug Christie.

Westbrook is expected to officially join the team later this week, sources said.

Westbrook gives Sacramento some much-needed backcourt depth as a point guard able to play as a starter or reserve. The Kings could use his bench presence after ranking 28th in bench points per game and 29th in bench assists per game last season.

In his first season as Kings general manager, Perry has made clear that the franchise wants a team culture of high motor and high effort -- attributes that Westbrook has displayed over his NBA career.

In 75 games and 36 starts for the Denver Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.9% from the field. Westbrook shot 52% on 2-pointers in 2024-25, the best in a season in his career.

Westbrook has come off the bench in 145 of his 216 games played over the past three seasons while finishing in the top 10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting in each season.

Westbrook, who turns 37 in November, has the most triple-doubles in NBA history (203) and is one of two players ever to play in the league to post 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists, along with LeBron James. Westbrook has 26,205 career points and needs another 506 to surpass Oscar Robertson as the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history. Westbrook also ranks eighth in career assists and needs 75 assists to become the eighth player with 10,000 career assists in league history.

Westbrook, who left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-19 as a franchise legend, is now on his seventh team (Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Nuggets and Kings).