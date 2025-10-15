Shams Charania reports on Malcolm Brogdon's decision to retire from the NBA after nine seasons. (1:03)

New York Knicks guard Malcolm Brogdon has decided to retire from basketball after nine NBA seasons, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

Brogdon, who averaged 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in a career-low 24 games for the Washington Wizards last season, was on track to make the Knicks' final roster, but he had been contemplating retirement and informed Knicks officials on Wednesday of his decision.

"Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career," Brogdon, 32, told ESPN in a statement. "I have proudly given my mind, body and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards.

"I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey."

Brogdon, the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 draft, was the NBA Rookie of the Year with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017 and the NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 season.

He is one of two players to have won both awards, along with Mike Miller.

Brogdon shot a combined 43% from 3-point range during the 2022-24 seasons, which ranked fourth in the league, but he fell to a career-low 29% last season.

In his nine NBA season, Brogdon averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game with the Wizards, Trail Blazers, Celtics, Pacers and Bucks.

