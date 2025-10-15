Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, representatives Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney of Priority Sports told ESPN.

Murray, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, secures a long-term extension to remain a key two-way wing in Sacramento through 2030-31. Murray is one of three players to record 500 3-pointers, 150 blocks and 150 steals over the past three seasons, along with Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Boston's Derrick White, according to ESPN Research. He serves as the Kings' primary perimeter defender, guarding 2025 All-Stars for 1,005 halfcourt matchups last season, fifth-most in the NBA.

Murray averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 34.3 minutes in 76 games last season. The 25-year-old has been durable so far in his career but is set to miss several weeks to begin this season because of a torn UCL in his left thumb.

Murray is one of seven players all-time to make at least 150 3-pointers in each of his first three NBA seasons, according to ESPN Research.