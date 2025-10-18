Doc Rivers jokes that the biggest takeaways for the Bucks during their NBA Cup run were "playing together, going in at night and not drinking." (0:17)

The third iteration of the Emirates NBA Cup is set to start on Halloween night, Oct. 31 -- a little over a week after the 2025-26 NBA regular season tips off.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to win the inaugural in-season tournament trophy in 2023, with James claiming the honors of tournament MVP. Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks raised their NBA Cup banner over the eventual NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But which team will claim its stake over the hardware in Las Vegas this year, and can it continue that tournament momentum into the postseason?

Here's what you need to know about the in-season tournament, including rule changes for this year and the schedule.

FAQ (by Tim Bontemps)

The NBA unveiled the six groups for the third edition of its in-season tournament -- now called the Emirates NBA Cup. Here's a look at everything you'll need to know about the return of the competition.

What is the format?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has had a long-standing fascination with European soccer. Establishing an in-season cup competition within the NBA schedule came from soccer leagues having both a regular-season title, won by the team with the most points over the full year, and a separate tournament (or, in some leagues, multiple tournaments) that runs concurrently with the league season. In England, for example, there are the various divisions -- led by the Premier League -- and also the FA Cup competition. But unlike those European leagues, which play their cup competitions outside of their league schedules, the NBA Cup is built into the regular-season slate. The 30 NBA teams are split into six five-team groups -- three featuring Eastern Conference teams, and three comprising Western Conference teams -- with each team then playing one game against the other four in its group. The winner of each group, plus the team with the best record among the non-group winners, will then advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

How will this impact the regular-season schedule and standings?

Typically, the NBA sends out a full 82-game schedule in mid-August. Now, the league sends out only 80 games and leaves a gap for roughly a week to fill in later, depending on how the group stage of the NBA Cup plays out.

The two teams from the East and West that lose in the quarterfinals will play their 82nd game against one another on one of four dates: Dec. 11, 12, 14 or 15. Meanwhile, the 22 teams that fail to qualify for the knockout rounds will have their final two games scheduled -- one at home and one on the road -- on Dec. 11 or 12 and 14 or 15 against others eliminated in the group stage.

The teams that reach the NBA Cup's finale will actually play 83 games -- though the championship game won't count toward the standings or any statistical markers. All four teams that make it to Las Vegas for the semifinals will have completed their 82 games, and won't need anything else added. The additional wrinkle added to this year's schedule is the possibility that a few dates on the calendar may move around. On Dec. 8, there are currently three games scheduled: the Sacramento Kings at the Indiana Pacers; the Phoenix Suns at the Minnesota Timberwolves; and the San Antonio Spurs at the New Orleans Pelicans. If any of those teams are playing in the quarterfinals, taking place on Dec. 9 and 10, those games would move to Dec. 7 (a decision that would be made by Nov. 29, the day after the end of the group stage). This also would only be an issue if one of the teams were playing on Dec. 9. If they're playing Dec. 10, nothing will change. The other scheduling quirk is that there are currently eight teams -- the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards -- scheduled to play on Dec. 17, the day after the championship game in Las Vegas.

Any team that makes it to the semifinals in Las Vegas would have that game moved later into the schedule to avoid back-to-back games. The NBA made this change in an effort to avoid having empty days on the calendar while attempting to minimize back-to-back games for all teams as much as possible.

Are the semifinals and finals still being played in Las Vegas?

For this season, yes. Next year, however, the semifinals -- like the quarterfinals -- will be played at home sites. Having teams go to Sin City for a week (and, more importantly, trying to get fans there for two games over several days on short notice) hasn't gone the way the league initially believed that it would.

What is new about the tournament this year?

Most of the games are being shown on Amazon Prime, including the knockout rounds. The schedule is also primarily on Fridays, beginning on Halloween, rather than bouncing back and forth from Tuesday to Friday throughout November as it did during the first two years of the tournament.

Why does the NBA Cup include regular-season games?

Before its launch, one of the main questions surrounding the in-season tournament was why any team would be incentivized to compete in it. The NBA ensured teams will be motivated by making every game part of the season -- and, being in-conference, potentially important from a playoff-tiebreaker standpoint. If this had been set up like the cup tournaments in European soccer, there would have been nothing stopping NBA teams from opting out, literally or figuratively -- sitting their top players for extra rest.

What teams make up the groups?

To create the groups, the NBA put all 15 teams in each conference into five pots, separated by their finish in last season's standings. Pot 1 included the teams that finished 1-3 in regular-season record, teams 4-6 went into Pot 2, teams 7-9 into Pot 3, teams 10-12 into Pot 4, and teams 13-15 into Pot 5. As a result, the following groups were drawn:

Does one group stand out the most from the others?

This one is easy: West Group C. Three of the top four teams in the Western Conference -- Houston, Denver and Golden State -- are in the group, plus a Blazers team that excelled down the stretch last season. Oh, and don't forget about Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, too. West Group B is also competitive, but Memphis is already dealing with injuries, Dallas is missing Kyrie Irving and the Pelicans are expected to be well outside the playoff picture.

What do players get for winning?

In 2023, the first year the tournament was held, the players on the winning team received $500,000 each, while those on the runners-up got $200,000. The losing players of the semifinals each got $100,000, and those ousted in the quarterfinals each got $50,000. Now, in each subsequent year, the prizes will be slightly higher, as a result of negotiated raises year over year to keep pace with increases in the salary cap and basketball-related income as part of the most recent collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

Will anyone earn individual honors for their play in NBA Cup games?

There will be an MVP award, as well as an all-tournament team.

Will this have any impact on the playoffs?

Not beyond the games counting in the regular-season standings (and toward tiebreakers). The only playoff impact comes from the wins and losses accrued throughout the tournament. Though there was debate among league insiders about guaranteeing a playoff berth for winning the tournament, ultimately, that idea (or any other to further incentivize teams) was not enacted.

Why is it called the Emirates NBA Cup?

The league struck a sponsorship deal with Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, to sponsor the tournament after its initial run. The NBA said last year that it went with the most basic titles for both the tournament and its trophy -- the "in-season tournament" and "NBA Cup" -- as a way to introduce the concept to fans. However, using such nondescript names had another clear advantage: It gave the league a blank slate in case the tournament and cup became properties it ended up selling to a sponsor, and avoided the complications that could arise by naming them after someone (for example, the late NBA commissioner David Stern, one possibility that had been floated before the tournament was officially unveiled).

2025 Emirates NBA Cup schedule:

All times Eastern

Group Play

Oct. 31

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m. (Prime)

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (Prime)

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns, 10:00 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 7

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7:00 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. (Prime)

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat, 8:00 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 10:00 p.m. (Prime)

Nov. 14

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 7:00 p.m.

Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7:00 p.m. (Prime)

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets, 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m.

LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. (Prime)

Nov. 21

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. (Prime)

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns, 9:00 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (Prime)

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:00 p.m.

Nov. 25

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Nov. 26

Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics, 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 p.m.

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.

Nov. 28

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (Prime)

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m. (Prime)

Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers, 10:00 p.m.

Knockout

Dec. 9 and 10: Quarterfinals

TBD vs. TBD, (Prime)

TBD vs. TBD, (Prime)

TBD vs. TBD, (Prime)

TBD vs. TBD, (Prime)

Dec. 13: Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD, (Prime)

TBD vs. TBD, (Prime)

Dec. 16: Championship