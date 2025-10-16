Open Extended Reactions

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN's Shams Charania.

Dinwiddie signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Hornets in early July amid free agency, but Charlotte had to release a guaranteed salary ahead of next week's regular season opener and chose Dinwiddie's.

Dinwiddie, who appeared in just two preseason games with Charlotte, averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists in 30 games as a starter for the Dallas Mavericks last season. He averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27 minutes per game overall in 79 appearances for the Mavericks.

Dinwiddie, who is entering his 12th NBA season, played a key role as the sixth man on the Mavs' 2022 Western Conference finals team after arriving as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal at the 2022 trade deadline and was sent to the Brooklyn Nets a year later as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

He has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers during his career, averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes in 621 games (345 starts).

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.