Open Extended Reactions

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is leaving his role as an ESPN basketball analyst to become president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, giving the championship executive the ability to work across many of the world's top leagues.

Myers will work in a full-time role with the goal of maximizing opportunities and bolstering processes for a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) portfolio that include the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, Crystal Palace F.C. of the English Premier League, and an investment in NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing.

Myers also will continue to support Josh Harris, the managing partner of the Washington Commanders, after he helped assemble the framework of the leadership team that has guided the NFL franchise back to prominence.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

There will be no changes to the reporting structures of the HBSE teams -- the presidents of basketball and hockey Operations will continue to report to their respective team ownership.

Myers' arrival -- and his reputation as a respected and powerful figure in the industry -- strengthens HBSE's executive ranks, as he will work strategically with ownership and the senior leadership groups at each team. He will remain based in California, but travel regularly to HBSE/Commanders properties and events.

"Our goal has been to hire, grow, and retain the best and brightest executives in the world and we are a stronger, more dynamic organization with the addition of Bob Myers," Harris and David Blitzer said. "His experience as an architect of championship teams will complement our existing leadership structure, while also allowing HBSE to maximize opportunities across our portfolio. We're excited to have Bob continue his storied career here at HBSE."

This was the type of multi-property, global sports opportunity that Myers was looking for in the next chapter of his career.

Bob Myers helped build the Warriors teams that won four NBA titles and served as an analyst at ESPN after stepping down from his role at Golden State in 2023. John Hefti-Imagn Images

Myers spent the first 14 years of his career as a sports agent before transitioning to a front office role with the Warriors in 2011. Over the course of his 12 years with Golden State, Myers rose to the ranks of president and GM, building rosters that won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 while earning NBA Executive of the Year awards in 2015 and 2017.

In 2024, Myers served as an advisor to Harris in the buildout of the organizational infrastructure of the Commanders, including the hirings of GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Myers also began working as a basketball analyst for ESPN after stepping down from his role with the Warriors in 2023, and was on the network's pre- and post-game basketball shows.

"I have been fortunate to know Josh and David for a long time, and I've always greatly admired them and respected how they've built such an impressive global sports portfolio," Myers said. "This role was intriguing because it provides the opportunity to work with some of the industry's most talented leaders and executives across the world's biggest sports leagues.

"By leveraging HBSE's global presence in sports, we can create competitive advantages for our athletes and teams that enhance our ability to win. This is the type of challenge and opportunity I was looking for, and I'm grateful to Josh and David for the chance to be a part of HBSE."

Myers added: "I also want to thank Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, and my colleagues at ESPN for an incredible experience during my time there and for their support as I pursue the next chapter of my career."