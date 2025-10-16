Jonathan Kuminga shows his displeasure over not getting a foul call, and after an altercation with an official, he is ejected. (0:33)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga $35,000 for the actions that led to his ejection late in the first half of a preseason win in Portland on Tuesday night.

Kuminga was upset after he didn't receive a whistle on a shot attempt with seven seconds left in the second quarter. Kuminga stumbled while attempting a barreling transition drive through two defenders, missed the layup and immediately went after nearby official Rodney Mott, clapping in Mott's face. Mott ejected Kuminga.

Two days later, the league fined Kuminga for "making inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official."