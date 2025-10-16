SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga $35,000 for the actions that led to his ejection late in the first half of a preseason win in Portland on Tuesday night.
Kuminga was upset after he didn't receive a whistle on a shot attempt with seven seconds left in the second quarter. Kuminga stumbled while attempting a barreling transition drive through two defenders, missed the layup and immediately went after nearby official Rodney Mott, clapping in Mott's face. Mott ejected Kuminga.
Two days later, the league fined Kuminga for "making inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official."
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he "kind of liked [the ejection], actually" because he has been searching for some extra fire from Kuminga.
"He got fouled," Kerr said. "It was a frustration play. I have no problem with it. He deserved the foul. He was getting fouled quite a bit. It was a physical game."
After some contentious contract negotiations this summer, Kuminga returned to the Warriors on a two-year, $46.8 million contract earlier this month, arriving at training camp a couple days late. He has flashed some improved playmaking in the preseason and had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists at the moment of his ejection.
"The way he ran on [the ejection] play, the activity he played with, the rebounding," Kerr said. "That's the JK who can really help our team, I loved the way he played. I love the fire, the passion, I don't mind the ejection at all."
Kuminga's arm appeared to be whacked on the drive, but he told ESPN in the postgame locker room that he was most upset about his right ankle getting clipped on his gather step. Kuminga badly twisted his right ankle last season and said he had a flashback to that injury when Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija accidentally stepped on it, causing him to lose his temper on the official.
"I wasn't surprised he got ejected because he kind of got right in [Mott's] face," Kerr said. "You can't do that. They are going to eject you if you do that."