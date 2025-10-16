Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Chicago's United Center on Saturday, July 25, the league announced Thursday.

This will be the second time Chicago has hosted the game. It was there in 2022 but held at Wintrust Arena, the main venue of the WNBA's Chicago Sky. The Sky have also played some regular-season games at United Center, including in 2025.

United Center, home of the NBA's Bulls and NHL's Blackhawks, has a larger capacity: about 20,900 for basketball compared with Wintrust's 10,380.

However, Wintrust will still be involved in All-Star festivities as the site of the 3-point contest and the skills challenge, which are set for July 24. WNBA Live, the league's interactive fan festival, will be held at Chicago's McCormick Place during All-Star Weekend.

"The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game's brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball's most iconic cities."

It will be the second consecutive Midwestern All-Star Game for the WNBA. Indiana hosted the event for the first time earlier this year.

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to welcome the 2026 WNBA All-Star game back to Chicago," Sky CEO and president Adam Fox said. "We can't wait to build on the success of the previous All-Star game and celebrate the explosive growth of the league by showcasing the WNBA's biggest stars on a world-class stage."