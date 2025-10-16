Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green has agreed to a four-year, $45 million fully guaranteed contract extension with the franchise, agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports told ESPN on Thursday.

Green represents a tremendous success story for the Bucks as an Iowa native who went from undrafted in 2022 to landing a two-way contract, then a standard deal and now a lucrative long-term pact.

Green is now under contract through the 2029-30 season in Milwaukee as the Bucks keep him from entering free agency next summer - a critical commitment given that the 26-year-old has emerged as the full-time starter for Doc Rivers entering the new campaign.

Green scored 541 points last season after scoring just 406 points in his first two NBA seasons, for an average of 7.4 per game. He is one of the elite shooters in the league as a career 42% 3-point shooter and has shot at least 40% on 3-pointers in all three seasons of his NBA career.

Green has only started eight regular-season games in his career, but during the first round of the playoffs in April, Rivers inserted Green into the starting lineup for a must-win Game 5 and Green responded with 19 points and played 46 minutes. His playoff production increased to 11.0 points while shooting 51% from 3 during a strong postseason, which he has followed up with a spot in the starting lineup for all four of the Bucks' preseason games this month.

Green's 42.7% 3-point mark last season was the sixth-best among players to attempt at least 300 3-pointers, according to ESPN Research, and he shot 44.9% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, which was fifth-best among players with at least 250 attempts.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this report.