DETROIT -- Pistons guard Jaden Ivey's long-awaited return hit a snag as he will miss the next four weeks following right knee surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Ivey missed the last 49 games last season after a left fibula injury and played one preseason game before issues of discomfort arose. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said it wasn't a particular play that birthed the injury.

"It was something that was developing over his work. Obviously, from coming back but in training camp also, he started to feel something," Bickerstaff said before the Pistons' final preseason game against the Washington Wizards. "We took precautions, and then the medical team did their assessments and those things, and then had to make the decision that ultimately led us to where we are today."

Ivey, the fifth pick in the 2022 draft, was in the midst of a breakout season last year before colliding with Magic guard Cole Anthony on New Year's Day. He was averaging 17.6 points and shooting 41% from 3-point range, both career highs.

The Pistons acquired veteran guard Dennis Schroder to play backup point guard in the wake of Ivey's injury last season. Bickerstaff believes guards Marcus Sasser and two-way guard Daniss Jenkins can fill in the blanks during this absence. Third-year forward Ausar Thompson has been given more responsibility in training camp to be a primary facilitator when All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham goes to the bench.

As for Ivey, it could be 10 months before he sees regular-season action again, and he's up for a rookie-scale extension should the team and he agree on a contract before the Oct. 20 deadline.

The Pistons will be careful with his recovery given the back-to-back injuries to one of the league's fastest players.

"Our priority is to do what's right by our guys, and never put them in a position where we feel like we have to rush them back," Bickerstaff said. "We know mentally how that can impact him, physically and long-term as well."