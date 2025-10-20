The 2025-26 NBA season tips off Tuesday, marking the beginning of on-court storylines. However, that doesn't mean players didn't stay busy off the court during the offseason.

From LeBron James picking up golf as a new hobby to Nikola Jokic celebrating with his horse, the NBA's biggest names made the most of their offseason. Unlike 2024, which had the Paris Olympics, this summer had an open schedule, meaning limited NBA action and more time to hit the road.

Here's a look at the top offseason moments, as told by social media.

Klay hard launches new relationship

Klay Thompson sent shockwaves across the pop culture world with his July 12 Instagram post. Captioned "Sweet Bells son," the Dallas Mavericks guard posted a photo collage of a recent vacation, but with a twist -- he seemingly posed with rapper Megan Thee Stallion in one of the pictures.

Fans quickly speculated that the two were dating, sparking rumors of the relationship. It prompted comments from Kevin Durant and Dwight Howard and Ty Jerome, who wrote: "Woah hard launch."

The two took the red carpet in New York days later, confirming their relationship.

LeBron, Bronny hit the golf course

A viral development of the offseason centered on LeBron James discovering his love for golfing. His first post arrived July 4, his second day playing. James said: "Boy o boy it's a mind f--- to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot."

He opened up about it on the "360 With Speedy" podcast last month.

"It's hard as s---," James said. "... I wanted a challenge, man, and I like being uncomfortable. Golf is like one of the few places where I can go where I don't get bothered as much."

LeBron wasn't the only one with the golf itch in the James household -- his oldest son and Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Bronny, also picked up the sport. Bronny had a smooth swing for someone who began playing four months before the video was posted.

French stars own the chessboard

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's love for chess is no secret, with the center playing games in a New York City park last December. He took that affinity to another level during the offseason, hosting the "Hoops Gambit" tournament in his hometown of Le Chesnay, France.

Dozens of people competed, including Minnesota Timberwolves center and fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert. The two even faced off in a game.

DEFENSE VS DEFENSE ♟️



Rudy Gobert pulled up to the Hoop Gambit event to play against Wemby 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/3xsRw10ivi — Chess.com (@chesscom) July 20, 2025

A celebration heard across the world

There aren't many things Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic loves more than his horses -- and he had the celebration to prove it.

Jokic was emotionally celebrating after his horse won a race in Subotica, Serbia, in late July. He teared up before hopping the gate to meet his horse and driver, then dumped champagne on the group and himself.

Days earlier, the NBA and Nuggets also posted a photo of Jokic tending to horses while in Beijing.

Allen makes his wedding dance worth it

In a summer full of weddings and engagements, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen really nailed the execution. He made the most of his wedding with an impressively choreographed dance with his wife, Jordyn.

The couple found inspiration from the 2006 Disney film "High School Musical." The final musical of the film is called "We're All In This Together," where the school joins in on a dance.

Allen and his wife performed the dance to the song at their wedding. The 6-foot-9 center also themed their wedding after the musical, captioning his wedding post on Instagram: "#We'reAllenThisTogether."

Different continent, same demeanor

No opponent is safe from trash talk when it comes to Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards -- not even a retired center.

Edwards traveled to China as part of Adidas' "Believe That" tour with stops in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. During the trip, Edwards ran into Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming.

Of course, the 6-foot-4 guard had to remind the 7-foot-6 Chinese center he wouldn't be spared from being dunked on.

Durant trade news hits at perfect time

Arguably the biggest transaction of the offseason was the Phoenix Suns trading Durant to the Houston Rockets. Reported in late June, Houston sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks for Durant.

Durant had been the subject of trade rumors since the previous NBA trade deadline. However, the news of the deal broke at a time when cameras could catch Durant's reaction.

The two-time NBA champion was being interviewed on stage at Fanatics Fest when the deal was reported. He could only smile as the crowd went wild.

A new way of staying ready

Vacations can sometimes interrupt proper workouts, but Russell Westbrook found a way to get around it.

The current Sacramento Kings guard was vacating on his yacht when videos caught him putting shots up. Westbrook had a hoop where he practiced dribbling and put up a jumper.