Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO --The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Seth Curry with the expectation that he will return to the team at some point in the first couple of months.

The move was necessary because of their lack of financial flexibility in the new salary cap environment. The Warriors are hard-capped at the second apron and just below it, so they can't afford to have an extra veteran minimum contract on their books until early November. Their 15th and final roster spot will remain vacant until the guard's anticipated return.

Seth, Stephen Curry's younger brother, has spent the last few weeks at the team's facility and on its lone October road trip working out, but he has been deactivated for preseason games.

Seth Curry started his 11-year career with the franchise's G League program in Santa Cruz, but purposefully ventured elsewhere - to 10 different NBA teams - preferring to map his own professional path out of his brother's shadow.

It has come with plenty of shooting success. Seth has made 945 career 3s at a 43.3 percent clip, the seventh-highest percentage in league history.

This summer, Seth decided the timing was right to join his brother, Steph, who has long hoped to play with his brother on an NBA stage. It'll be delayed, but a plan remains in place even after this procedural waiving.