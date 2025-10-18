Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a procedure for a left big toe injury, the team announced, and he will be reevaluated in 12 weeks, sources told ESPN.

Pippen started 21 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022 and spent his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in six games.

The Grizzlies picked the point guard up on a two-way deal in January 2024, and he averaged nearly 13 points and 4.7 assists across 21 games with Memphis.