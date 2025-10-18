        <
          Sources: Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. out at least 12 weeks

          • Shams CharaniaOct 18, 2025, 05:40 PM
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a procedure for a left big toe injury, the team announced, and he will be reevaluated in 12 weeks, sources told ESPN.

          Pippen started 21 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

          Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022 and spent his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in six games.

          The Grizzlies picked the point guard up on a two-way deal in January 2024, and he averaged nearly 13 points and 4.7 assists across 21 games with Memphis.