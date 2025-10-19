Open Extended Reactions

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara has agreed to a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Dave Putterie told ESPN on Sunday.

Camara, an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection last season, has blossomed into a vital and durable two-way player after being picked No. 52 by the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA draft. The Trail Blazers acquired him from the Suns in the three-team trade that involved Damian Lillard going to the Milwaukee Bucks and Deandre Ayton going to Portland along with Camara.

With the extension, the Blazers now lock in Camara through the 2029-30 season following a campaign in which the 6-foot-7 forward ranked ninth in total steals among NBA players and became one of seven players with 100 steals and 50 blocks in a season.

He was the first Trail Blazers player to make an All-Defensive team since the 2003-04 season, when Theo Ratliff, who was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks that season, also was a second-team selection.

Camara drew 91 offensive fouls last season, which was the second-most in a season since player tracking began in 2013-14.