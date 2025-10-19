Oldest teams to never reach a championship: MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL

Open Extended Reactions

In the 2025 MLB postseason, the Seattle Mariners are actively pursuing their first World Series appearance. Which other franchises across major sports leagues have yet to compete at the championship level?

Check out a breakdown for MLB (World Series), NFL (Super Bowl), NBA (Finals), and NHL (Stanley Cup) below:

Longest in each league (with inaugural season):

MLB: Mariners (1977)

NBA: Clippers (1970)

NFL: Jaguars (1995)

NHL: Jets (1999-00)

*On the NFL side, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions are left off this list since both franchises won titles in the pre-Super Bowl era.

**On the NHL side, the Arizona Coyotes (1979-80) technically have the longest Stanley Cup appearance drought, but don't currently have a team in the NHL.

Active teams to never compete in league championship round/game (with inaugural season):

MLB: Mariners (1977)

NBA: Clippers (1970), Hornets (1988-89), Timberwolves (1989-90), Grizzlies (1995-96), Pelicans (2002-03)

NFL: Jaguars (1995), Texans (2002)

NHL: Jets (1999-00), Blue Jackets (2000-01), Wild (2000-01), Kraken (2021-22), Mammoth (2024-25)