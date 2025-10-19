Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Jaxson Hayes enjoys playing with Luka Doncic so much on the Los Angeles Lakers that the 7-footer is trying to spend his summers playing for the Slovenian national team with Doncic, too.

Hayes said Sunday that his and Doncic's agent, Bill Duffy of WME Sports, broached the idea with Hayes about playing for Slovenia even before Doncic was traded to Los Angeles last winter.

The 25-year-old center, who was born in Norman, Oklahoma, said the Slovenian national team allows one naturalized citizen on its roster for international competitions, and Hayes is pursuing a Slovenian passport to occupy that spot.

Part of Hayes' motivation was fueled by USA Basketball's selection process for its men's national team.

"USA doesn't do open tryouts," Hayes said. "And I feel like there are guys they invite to the USA [training camp] that shouldn't be there. So, I wanted to just play on that stage ... I'm going to do whatever it takes to play on that stage."

Duffy also represented Anthony Randolph, a German-born American player, who became a naturalized citizen and helped Slovenia win gold in the 2017 EuroBasket tournament. Duffy also represented Steve Nash and is a big believer in how Nash's Canada Basketball experience helped him become a two-time MVP in the NBA.

Doncic led Slovenia to the quarterfinals of the 2025 EuroBasket this summer and averaged 34.7 points per game -- the most by a player in a single EuroBasket since Nikos Galis averaged 35.6 points for Greece in 1989.

That Slovenian team had planned to have another American-born center, Josh Nebo, on its roster, but the 6-9, 245-pound big man, who played his college ball for Saint Francis and Texas A&M, bowed out because of an injury.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said he supports Hayes' interest in the Slovenian team.

Part of Jaxson Hayes’ motivation for wanting to play with Lakers teammate Luka Doncic on the Slovenian national team is the USA Basketball selection process and its lack of open tryouts. “I'm going do whatever it takes to play on that stage,” said Hayes. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

"I looked at my USA Basketball experiences and I had a bunch of them ... they were all invaluable to me because you're learning around great players," Redick said. "And then, you're also learning a different way to play, in some ways. The international game is very different. And I think for him, if it ends up happening, getting that connection and chemistry with Luka would be awesome."

The next major event Slovenia is hoping to participate in is the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Doha, Qatar. There are six qualifying windows to earn a spot in the event, starting in November, but only two of the windows are outside of the NBA season, making it unlikely that Hayes or Doncic will be significant contributors.

"Obviously, I would love to go represent my own country, but we don't do open tryouts," Hayes said. "It is what it is."