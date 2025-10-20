How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

Shams Charania reports on what Kevin Durant's two-year, $90 million extension means for him and the Rockets. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA season has arrived! There is plenty to look forward to in opening week, with reigning champs Oklahoma City Thunder and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beginning their title defence against the Houston Rockets.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors also feature on opening night against Luka Doncic and the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.

This season, Aussie stars Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels will spearhead a strong contingent of local talent taking on the best the basketball world has to offer.

Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 1 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

Week 1:

Wednesday, October 22

Houston Rockets @ Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30am, ESPN

Golden State Warriors @ LA Lakers, 1:00pm, ESPN

Thursday, October 23

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks, 10:00am, ESPN

San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks, 12:30pm, ESPN

Friday, October 24

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers, 10:30am, ESPN2

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors, 1:00pm, ESPN2

Sunday, October 26

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Atlanta Hawks, 10:30am, ESPN

-- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in to seven Week 1 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers

Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets

Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies

Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers

Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

Steven Adams, Houston Rockets

Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)

Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)

Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

READ: How the 14 Australians (and one Kiwi) look heading into the 2025/26 NBA season

Where can I access more NBA content?

Check out the ESPN NBA page for daily news, features, highlights, stats and more. You can also catch up on all the hoops action on our YouTube page.