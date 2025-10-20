        <
          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

          Oct 20, 2025, 09:00 PM

          The 2025 NBA season has arrived! There is plenty to look forward to in opening week, with reigning champs Oklahoma City Thunder and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beginning their title defence against the Houston Rockets.

          Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors also feature on opening night against Luka Doncic and the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.

          This season, Aussie stars Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels will spearhead a strong contingent of local talent taking on the best the basketball world has to offer.

          Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 1 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 1:

          Wednesday, October 22

          Houston Rockets @ Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30am, ESPN

          Golden State Warriors @ LA Lakers, 1:00pm, ESPN

          Thursday, October 23

          Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks, 10:00am, ESPN

          San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks, 12:30pm, ESPN

          Friday, October 24

          Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers, 10:30am, ESPN2

          Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors, 1:00pm, ESPN2

          Sunday, October 26

          Oklahoma City Thunder @ Atlanta Hawks, 10:30am, ESPN

          -- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to seven Week 1 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

