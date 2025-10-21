        <
          2025-2026 NBA season expert picks for East, West, Finals champs

          Oct 21, 2025, 11:00 AM

          The NBA season is back! We made it!

          The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their quest to repeat Tuesday night (7:30 p.m., Peacock) against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets after an offseason in which they re-signed 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to deals worth nearly $800 million.

          Elsewhere in the loaded Western Conference, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors begin their first full campaign with Jimmy Butler, with their eyes on a final run to cap a decade of near-dominance, as they face off (10 p.m. ET) against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

          In the injury-ravaged East, the Cleveland Cavaliers return a core -- Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen -- that led them to 64 wins and a No. 1 seed last season. They face off Wednesday night against a Knicks team with Finals-or-bust expectations (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).

          Then, the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, after a serious health scare last season and a transformational offseason, play Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks, in a game featuring two of the most tantalizing teams in the West.

          Will SGA and the Thunder repeat to begin a dynasty? Or can three-time MVP Nikola Jokic return the Nuggets to the Western Conference elite? Will the Knicks reach their first Finals since 1999 in the wide-open East? Our experts have cast their votes. Here's who they think will win the East, West and the 2026 NBA Finals.

          Eastern Conference finals picks

          Tim Bontemps: Cavaliers over Knicks in 7

          Jamal Collier: Knicks over Cavaliers in 7

          Vincent Goodwill: Knicks over Cavaliers in 7

          Baxter Holmes: Knicks over Magic in 6

          Zach Kram: Knicks over Hawks in 6

          Tim MacMahon: Cavaliers over Knicks in 7

          Bobby Marks: Knicks over Cavaliers in 6

          Dave McMenamin: Cavaliers over Knicks in 7

          Kevin Pelton: Knicks over Cavaliers in 7

          Ramona Shelburne: Cavaliers over Knicks in 7

          Anthony Slater: Knicks over Cavaliers in 6

          Marc Spears: Cavaliers over Knicks in 7

          Michael Wright: Cavaliers over Knicks in 7

          Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks over Magic in 6

          Final tally (East champs): Knicks 8, Cavaliers 6

          Western Conference finals picks

          Bontemps: Thunder over Nuggets in 5

          Collier: Thunder over Timberwolves in 6

          Goodwill: Thunder over Nuggets in 7

          Holmes: Thunder over Warriors in 6

          Kram: Thunder over Nuggets in 7

          MacMahon: Thunder over Rockets in 6

          Marks: Nuggets over Thunder in 6

          McMenamin: Mavericks over Thunder in 7

          Pelton: Thunder over Warriors in 6

          Shelburne: Rockets over Thunder in 7

          Slater: Thunder over Rockets in 6

          Spears: Nuggets over Thunder in 7

          Wright: Thunder over Nuggets in 7

          Youngmisuk: Nuggets over Thunder in 7

          Final tally (West champs): Thunder 9, Nuggets 3, Mavericks 1, Rockets 1

          NBA Finals picks

          Bontemps: Thunder over Knicks in 5

          Collier: Thunder over Knicks in 6

          Goodwill: Thunder over Knicks in 5

          Holmes: Thunder over Knicks in 5

          Kram: Thunder over Knicks in 6

          MacMahon: Thunder over Cavaliers in 6

          Marks: Nuggets over Knicks in 6

          McMenamin: Mavericks over Cavaliers in 6

          Pelton: Thunder over Knicks in 6

          Shelburne: Rockets over Cavaliers in 6

          Slater: Thunder over Knicks in 5

          Spears: Cavaliers over Nuggets in 6

          Wright: Thunder over Cavaliers in 7

          Youngmisuk: Nuggets over Knicks in 6

          Final tally (NBA champs): Thunder 9, Nuggets 2, Cavaliers 1, Mavericks 1, Rockets 1

          Bonus! Who wins the 2025-2026 MVP Award?

          Bontemps: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

          Collier: Anthony Edwards

          Goodwill: Nikola Jokic

          Holmes: Jalen Brunson

          Kram: Nikola Jokic

          MacMahon: Luka Doncic

          Marks: Nikola Jokic

          McMenamin: Luka Doncic

          Pelton: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

          Shelburne: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

          Slater: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

          Spears: Nikola Jokic

          Wright: Nikola Jokic

          Youngmisuk: Nikola Jokic

          Final tally: Nikola Jokic 6, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Luka Doncic 2, Jalen Brunson 1, Anthony Edwards 1