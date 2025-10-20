2025-26 NBA schedule: How to watch games on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's NBA coverage returns this week for its 24th straight season. The network tips off its 2025-26 season with back-to-back nights of star-studded action on Oct. 22 and 23.

Alongside its regular slate of games, ESPN will air the NBA's first Thanksgiving eve tripleheader and continue its longstanding tradition of presenting five marquee matchups on Christmas Day -- one of the biggest days of the regular season.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder and three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lead the way with eight appearances apiece on ESPN this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs each make seven appearances.

Below is a look at the NBA games on ESPN's family of networks during the 2025-26 regular season:

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub. Games are also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

*All times Eastern

Oct. 22, 2025

7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks on ESPN

Oct. 23, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers on ESPN

10 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors on ESPN

Oct. 29, 2025

7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN

Nov. 5, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks on ESPN

10 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN

Nov. 8, 2025

10:30 p.m.: Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers on ESPN

Nov. 12, 2025

7 p.m.: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN

Nov. 19, 2025

7 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks on ESPN

Nov. 26, 2025

5 p.m.: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics on ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN

10 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors on ESPN

Dec. 25, 2025

Noon: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks on ESPN and ABC

2:30 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN and ABC

5 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors on ESPN and ABC

8 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN and ABC

10:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets on ESPN and ABC

Jan. 7, 2026

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN

10 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors on ESPN

Jan. 14, 2026

7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks on ESPN

Jan. 16, 2026

7 p.m.: Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets on ESPN

Jan. 21, 2026

7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN

Jan. 24, 2026

3 p.m.: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers on ABC

5:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves on ABC

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks on ABC

Jan. 28, 2026

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets on ESPN

Jan. 30, 2026

7:30 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN

10 p.m.: LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets on ESPN

Jan. 31, 2026

8:30 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets on ABC

Feb. 1, 2026

3:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics on ESPN

Feb. 4, 2026

7 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN

Feb. 7, 2026

3:30 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC

8:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers on ABC

Feb. 8, 2026

12:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics on ABC

3 p.m.: LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN

Feb. 11, 2026

7:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN

10 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets on ESPN

Feb. 20, 2026

7:30 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN

10 p.m.: LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN

Feb. 21, 2026

8:30 p.m.: Houston Rockets at New York Knicks on ABC

Feb. 22, 2026

1 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC

3:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors on ABC

Feb. 25, 2026

7:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN

10 p.m.: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets on ESPN

Feb. 27, 2026

7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN

Feb. 28, 2026

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors on ABC

March 1, 2026

1 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks on ABC

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets on ABC

March 4, 2026

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN

March 6, 2026

7 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN

March 7, 2026

8:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC

March 8, 2026

1 p.m.: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on ABC

3:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers on ABC

March 11, 2026

7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic on ESPN

10 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets on ESPN

March 14, 2026

8:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers on ABC

10:30 p.m.: Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers on ESPN

March 15, 2026

1 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC

March 18, 2026

7 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets on ESPN

March 25, 2026

7 p.m.: Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN

April 1, 2026

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic on ESPN

10 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors on ESPN

April 8, 2026

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons on ESPN

10 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Clippers on ESPN

April 12, 2026

6 p.m.: TBD on ESPN

8:30 p.m.: TBD on ESPN

