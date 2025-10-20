2025-26 NBA schedule: How to watch games on ESPN

ESPN's NBA coverage returns this week for its 24th straight season. The network tips off its 2025-26 season with back-to-back nights of star-studded action on Oct. 22 and 23.
Alongside its regular slate of games, ESPN will air the NBA's first Thanksgiving eve tripleheader and continue its longstanding tradition of presenting five marquee matchups on Christmas Day -- one of the biggest days of the regular season.
Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder and three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lead the way with eight appearances apiece on ESPN this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs each make seven appearances.
Below is a look at the NBA games on ESPN's family of networks during the 2025-26 regular season:
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub. Games are also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.
What is the full schedule of games on ESPN networks?
*All times Eastern
Oct. 22, 2025
7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks on ESPN
Oct. 23, 2025
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers on ESPN
10 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors on ESPN
Oct. 29, 2025
7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN
Nov. 5, 2025
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks on ESPN
10 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN
Nov. 8, 2025
10:30 p.m.: Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers on ESPN
Nov. 12, 2025
7 p.m.: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN
Nov. 19, 2025
7 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks on ESPN
Nov. 26, 2025
5 p.m.: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics on ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN
10 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors on ESPN
Dec. 25, 2025
Noon: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks on ESPN and ABC
2:30 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN and ABC
5 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors on ESPN and ABC
8 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN and ABC
10:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets on ESPN and ABC
Jan. 7, 2026
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN
10 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors on ESPN
Jan. 14, 2026
7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks on ESPN
Jan. 16, 2026
7 p.m.: Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets on ESPN
Jan. 21, 2026
7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN
Jan. 24, 2026
3 p.m.: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers on ABC
5:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves on ABC
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks on ABC
Jan. 28, 2026
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets on ESPN
Jan. 30, 2026
7:30 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN
10 p.m.: LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets on ESPN
Jan. 31, 2026
8:30 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets on ABC
Feb. 1, 2026
3:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics on ESPN
Feb. 4, 2026
7 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN
Feb. 7, 2026
3:30 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC
8:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers on ABC
Feb. 8, 2026
12:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics on ABC
3 p.m.: LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN
Feb. 11, 2026
7:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN
10 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets on ESPN
Feb. 20, 2026
7:30 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN
10 p.m.: LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN
Feb. 21, 2026
8:30 p.m.: Houston Rockets at New York Knicks on ABC
Feb. 22, 2026
1 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC
3:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors on ABC
Feb. 25, 2026
7:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN
10 p.m.: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets on ESPN
Feb. 27, 2026
7 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN
Feb. 28, 2026
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors on ABC
March 1, 2026
1 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks on ABC
3:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets on ABC
March 4, 2026
7 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN
March 6, 2026
7 p.m.: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN
March 7, 2026
8:30 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC
March 8, 2026
1 p.m.: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on ABC
3:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers on ABC
March 11, 2026
7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic on ESPN
10 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets on ESPN
March 14, 2026
8:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers on ABC
10:30 p.m.: Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers on ESPN
March 15, 2026
1 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC
March 18, 2026
7 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets on ESPN
March 25, 2026
7 p.m.: Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons on ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN
April 1, 2026
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic on ESPN
10 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors on ESPN
April 8, 2026
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons on ESPN
10 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Clippers on ESPN
April 12, 2026
6 p.m.: TBD on ESPN
8:30 p.m.: TBD on ESPN
How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, and more.