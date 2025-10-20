Christian Braun gets an alley-oop and finishes with a nice bucket for the Nuggets. (0:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun has agreed to a five-year, $125 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN on Monday.

Braun, the No. 21 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has been a developmental find and success for the Nuggets brass. The Nuggets' top executives, Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace, made it a priority to negotiate a new long-term deal to lock in Braun as part of the franchise's core moving forward.

Braun became a full-time starter and averaged 15.4 points last season, up from 7.3 points in 2023-24, while recording 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 39.7% 3-point shooting per game over 79 contests (77 starts). He was one of just five players to average at least 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 58% from the field and the only non-center on that list.

Braun's growth at shooting guard is vital to support perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, star guard Jamal Murray, integral forward Aaron Gordon and newcomer Cameron Johnson. Specifically in transition, Braun provides offense for the Nuggets, leading the NBA in total fast-break points last season, according to ESPN Research. He became the first player with at least 400 fast-break points in a season since Buddy Hield in 2018-19.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are not expected to reach a rookie extension with Peyton Watson ahead of Monday's deadline, sources said. Watson was the Nuggets' No. 30 selection in the 2022 draft.