Disney+ to bring live NBA coverage to audiences in the Philippines for the first time as part of a multi-year deal. (0:45)

The NBA will stream on Disney+ Philippines as part of a new multi-year agreement, it was announced today.



This marks an expansion of The Walt Disney Company and ESPN's global relationship with the NBA, bringing live coverage to Disney+ Philippines for the first time.

Under this agreement, basketball fans in the Philippines will get closer to the courtside action with special access to live NBA games, ESPN's award-winning documentaries, and live broadcasts of NBA Countdown. They'll also hear directly from legendary voices Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley on NBA Tip-Off and the Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA.

Starting with the NBA double-header on Thursday, Nov. 20 (Philippines Standard Time) -- featuring the Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:12 a.m., and New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks at 10:35 a.m. -- fans will be able live stream select regular season and playoff games, as well as marquee events such as NBA on Christmas Day, NBA Draft, NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and select NBA Summer League games, exclusively on Disney+.

Each season, Disney+ Philippines subscribers can stream one NBA Conference Finals series live, with the other Conference Finals series and NBA Finals available to stream on delay.

"For millions of Filipinos, basketball isn't just a sport -- it's a passion, a shared language and a powerful source of national pride," said Vineet Puri, Vice President and General Manager, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

"The NBA is deeply woven into the fabric of Filipino life, inspiring generations of fans and uniting local communities.

"Through this unique deal, we are bringing basketball fans in the Philippines closer than ever to the teams and players they love with all the NBA-focused programming while enjoying the best in global entertainment all on Disney+."

"There has never been a better time to be an NBA fan in the Philippines," said Kelly Cooke, Head of Content Partnerships and DTC, NBA Asia.

"Our collaboration with Disney+ Philippines makes it easier than ever for our passionate fans across the country to access the NBA, experience iconic moments from throughout the season and follow their favorite teams and players on the devices and platforms they use most."

Enjoy exciting games alongside your favorite films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Hulu, all in one place.

From blockbuster films like Marvel Studio's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Pixar's Inside Out 2, to brand new Korean content such as Tempest and The Manipulated, to Emmy-Award® nominated and winning general entertainment like Shōgun, The Bear, Grey's Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, upcoming seasons of High Potential, The Simpsons, highly-anticipated new releases like All's Fair and more, Disney+ is the plus you deserve and the ultimate streaming destination for families, friends and fans to discover new worlds and new stories.

For more information on the games available, check out the schedule below! (Featured content current at time of writing. Content subject to availability. NBA schedule is subject to late change.)

NBA Live on Disney+ Schedule

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

MONDAY, DECEMBER 1

8:00 A.M. PHT San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4

8:00 A.M. PHT San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7

9:00 A.M. PHT LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

MONDAY, DECEMBER 8

9:00 A.M. PHT Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18

9:00 A.M. PHT Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

8:00 A.M. PHT Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

9:30 A.M. PHT Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22

8:00 A.M. PHT San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26 (Christmas Day)

1:00 A.M. PHT Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

3:30 A.M. PHT San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

6:00 A.M. PHT Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

9:00 A.M. PHT Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

11:30 A.M. PHT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

8:00 A.M. PHT Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1

8:00 A.M. PHT New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

8:30 A.M. PHT Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

11:00 A.M. PHT Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

8:00 A.M. PHT Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

10:30 A.M. PHT Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00 A.M. PHT Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

10:30 A.M. PHT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

8:00 A.M. PHT Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

10:30 A.M. PHT Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

4:00 A.M. PHT New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

6:30 A.M. PHT Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 A.M. PHT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

8:00 A.M. PHT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

10:30 A.M. PHT San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

8:30 A.M. PHT Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

11:00 A.M. PHT LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

9:30 A.M. PHT Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2

4:30 A.M. PHT Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5

8:00 A.M. PHT Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

10:30 A.M. PHT Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

4:30 A.M. PHT Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 AM PH Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9

1:30 A.M. PHT New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

4:00 A.M. PHT LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

8:30 A.M. PHT New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

11:00 A.M. PHT Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

8:30 A.M. PHT Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

11:00 A.M. PHT LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

9:30 A.M. PHT Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

2:00 A.M. PHT Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

4:30 A.M. PHT Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

8:30 A.M. PHT Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

11:00 A.M. PHT Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

8:00 A.M. PHT Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

10:30 A.M. PHT Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

9:30 A.M. PHT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

MONDAY, MARCH 2

2:00 A.M. PHT San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

4:30 A.M. PHT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

8:00 A.M. PHT Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

10:30 A.M. PHT Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

8:00 A.M. PHT Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

10:30 A.M. PHT LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

9:30 A.M. PHT Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

MONDAY, MARCH 9

1:00 A.M. PHT Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

3:30 A.M. PHT New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

7:30 A.M. PHT Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

10:00 A.M. PHT Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

8:30 A.M. PHT Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 A.M. PHT Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers

SUNDAY, MARCH 16

1:00 A.M. PHT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

7:00 A.M. PHT Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

9:30 A.M. PHT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

7:00 A.M. PHT Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

9:30 A.M. PHT Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

7:30 A.M. PHT Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

10:00 A.M. PHT San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

7:30 A.M. PHT Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

10:00 A.M. PHT Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers

All Disney+ Premium and Basic subscribers in the Philippines will have access to NBA on Disney+.

FAQs

When can I watch the NBA on Disney+?

Starting with the NBA doubleheader on Thursday, Nov. 20 (Philippines Standard Time) -- featuring the Rockets at the Cavaliers at 8:00 a.m., and the Knicks at the Mavericks at 10:35 a.m. -- fans will be able live stream select regular season and playoff games, as well as marquee events such as NBA on Christmas Day, NBA Draft, NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and select NBA Summer League games, exclusively on Disney+.

Each season, Disney+ Philippines subscribers can stream one NBA Conference Finals series live, with the other Conference Finals series and NBA Finals available to stream on delay.

Who will be able to watch NBA on Disney+?

NBA content will be available to all Disney+ subscribers in the Philippines (Basic and Premium) except profiles rated G. The full NBA on Disney+ content offering will be available to profiles with PG, 12+, 15+, and 18+ Content Rating settings. Subscribe now to Disney+.