The 2025-26 NBA season is officially here! The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock), as the defending champs look to start their season off strong against Kevin Durant and his new crew.

2025-26 NBA season preview What lies ahead for all 30 NBA teams in 2025-26? Here are the stars, stats and bets you need to know to get ready for the season. • Rankings, predictions, odds and more

The Golden State Warriors will then face off against their Western Conference foes, the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock). Luka Doncic will debut for his first full season with the Lakers, however, it will be without LeBron James who is set to miss 3-4 weeks with sciatica.

As we tip off the NBA's 80th season, here are the top highlights from tonight's opening night games as well as postgame takeaways from our ESPN insiders.

Highlights from Rockets at Thunder