Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome has been diagnosed with a high-grade right calf strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the team announced Monday.

Jerome suffered the injury during the first quarter of last week's preseason game against the Miami Heat.

Following a breakout season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jerome hit free agency and signed a three-year, $28 million deal to join the Grizzlies.

Memphis is dealing with several injuries as they head into their regular-season opener Wednesday vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Backup point guard Scottie Pippen Jr. is out at least 12 weeks due to a left big toe injury, second-year center Zach Edey has been sidelined with an ankle injury and backup forward Brandon Clarke underwent a knee procedure late last month. He was expected to be reevaluated six weeks following the surgery.

Star point guard Ja Morant has also been on the injury report due to an ankle injury but is expected to play in Wednesday's opener.