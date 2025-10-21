Shams Charania reports on what Kevin Durant's two-year, $90 million extension means for him and the Rockets. (1:07)

The 2025-26 NBA season is here, and teams are starting the campaign in style.

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder open their season on Tuesday night, when they host the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center. The Thunder will start their season in their Icon Edition threads, a blue-on-blue look that should contrast nicely with the Rockets' own Icon uniforms, which are all-red.

The opening games of this season are bringing a number of colorful uniform contrasts to center stage. Here's what every team in the league is wearing for their first game of the new campaign.

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Red

Shorts: Red

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Green

Shorts: Green

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Teal

Shorts: Teal

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

The Chicago Bulls will wear their all-white Association Edition uniforms for their first game of the 2025 season. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Maroon

Shorts: Maroon

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Navy

Shorts: Navy

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Blue

Shorts: Blue

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Blue

Shorts: Blue

Houston Rockets

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Red

Shorts: Red

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Navy

Shorts: Navy

The Clippers' Icon Edition jerseys feature the team's name in red script on a navy jersey. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Gold

Shorts: Gold

Uniform edition: Classic

Jersey: Black

Shorts: Black

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Black

Shorts: Black

JERSEY SCHEDULE JUST DROPPED 🚨 gear up and get your tix now - https://t.co/IMAuchi22M pic.twitter.com/Pb5tp11Z5E — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 20, 2025

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Green

Shorts: Green

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Oklahoma City Thunder

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Blue

Shorts: Blue

The defending champion Thunder will don their blue-on-blue Icon Edition uniforms in the first game of the 2025 NBA regular season. Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Purple

Shorts: Purple

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Black

Shorts: Black

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Icon

Jersey: Black

Shorts: Black

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White

Uniform edition: Association

Jersey: White

Shorts: White