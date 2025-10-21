        <
          Every NBA team's jersey for 2025-26 season-opening games

          The 2025-26 NBA season is here, and teams are starting the campaign in style.

          The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder open their season on Tuesday night, when they host the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center. The Thunder will start their season in their Icon Edition threads, a blue-on-blue look that should contrast nicely with the Rockets' own Icon uniforms, which are all-red.

          The opening games of this season are bringing a number of colorful uniform contrasts to center stage. Here's what every team in the league is wearing for their first game of the new campaign.

          Atlanta Hawks

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Red

          Shorts: Red

          Boston Celtics

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Green

          Shorts: Green

          Brooklyn Nets

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Charlotte Hornets

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Teal

          Shorts: Teal

          Chicago Bulls

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Maroon

          Shorts: Maroon

          Dallas Mavericks

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Denver Nuggets

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Navy

          Shorts: Navy

          Detroit Pistons

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Blue

          Shorts: Blue

          Golden State Warriors

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Blue

          Shorts: Blue

          Houston Rockets

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Red

          Shorts: Red

          Indiana Pacers

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          LA Clippers

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Navy

          Shorts: Navy

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Gold

          Shorts: Gold

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Uniform edition: Classic

          Jersey: Black

          Shorts: Black

          Miami Heat

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Black

          Shorts: Black

          Milwaukee Bucks

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Green

          Shorts: Green

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          New Orleans Pelicans

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          New York Knicks

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Blue

          Shorts: Blue

          Orlando Magic

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Phoenix Suns

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Purple

          Shorts: Purple

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Black

          Shorts: Black

          Sacramento Kings

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          San Antonio Spurs

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Black

          Shorts: Black

          Toronto Raptors

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Utah Jazz

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White

          Washington Wizards

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Shorts: White