The 2025-26 NBA season is here, and teams are starting the campaign in style.
The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder open their season on Tuesday night, when they host the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center. The Thunder will start their season in their Icon Edition threads, a blue-on-blue look that should contrast nicely with the Rockets' own Icon uniforms, which are all-red.
The opening games of this season are bringing a number of colorful uniform contrasts to center stage. Here's what every team in the league is wearing for their first game of the new campaign.
Atlanta Hawks
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Red
Shorts: Red
Boston Celtics
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Green
Shorts: Green
The wings pic.twitter.com/TVuPq1bwDP— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2025
Brooklyn Nets
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Charlotte Hornets
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Teal
Shorts: Teal
Chicago Bulls
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Cleveland Cavaliers
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Maroon
Shorts: Maroon
Dallas Mavericks
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Denver Nuggets
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Navy
Shorts: Navy
Detroit Pistons
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Blue
Shorts: Blue
down to ✋ pic.twitter.com/V2TTehzJ4L— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 17, 2025
Golden State Warriors
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Blue
Shorts: Blue
Houston Rockets
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Red
Shorts: Red
Indiana Pacers
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
LA Clippers
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Navy
Shorts: Navy
Los Angeles Lakers
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Gold
Shorts: Gold
Memphis Grizzlies
Uniform edition: Classic
Jersey: Black
Shorts: Black
Miami Heat
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Black
Shorts: Black
JERSEY SCHEDULE JUST DROPPED 🚨 gear up and get your tix now - https://t.co/IMAuchi22M pic.twitter.com/Pb5tp11Z5E— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 20, 2025
Milwaukee Bucks
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Green
Shorts: Green
Minnesota Timberwolves
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
New Orleans Pelicans
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
New York Knicks
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Oklahoma City Thunder
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Blue
Shorts: Blue
Orlando Magic
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Philadelphia 76ers
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Phoenix Suns
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Purple
Shorts: Purple
4 Days ☄️ pic.twitter.com/agyiZARr70— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 18, 2025
Portland Trail Blazers
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Black
Shorts: Black
Sacramento Kings
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
San Antonio Spurs
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Black
Shorts: Black
Toronto Raptors
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Utah Jazz
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White
Washington Wizards
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Shorts: White