LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers will open the season missing some frontcourt depth as backup big man Maxi Kleber has an oblique strain and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Kleber, acquired from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Luka Doncic trade in February, has dealt with a string of injuries since joining the Lakers.

Kleber was recovering from foot surgery when he was traded to the Lakers.

At the time of the trade, the 6-10, 240-pound Kleber was sidelined because of surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot and missed the entire remaining regular season, only appearing for five minutes in Game 5 of L.A.'s first-round series loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He injured his quadriceps early in training camp and missed all but one of the Lakers' six preseason games, logging three points, two rebounds, two turnovers and four fouls in 10 minutes against the Sacramento Kings last week.

"I was very frustrated," Kleber said when asked about his quad injury. "I put in a lot of work to have something happen like that. But you can't always control everything. All I can do is put in the work and do my best. The same goes for coming back rehabbing and getting back into game shape."

The nine-year veteran has career averages of 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 35.4% on 3-pointers.

L.A. will start Deandre Ayton at center on Tuesday to open the season against the Golden State Warriors, with Jaxson Hayes as the primary backup. Hayes bruised his wrist in the preseason finale against the Kings, but said he will be available against Golden State.

LeBron James (sciatica) and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) are both out against the Warriors. James, who will miss opening night for the first time in his 23-year career, will be reevaluated in approximately 1-2 weeks.