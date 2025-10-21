The New York Knicks ruled out Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In addition, All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns was listed as questionable with a right quad strain.

Hart, who is dealing with lumbar spasms, has been sidelined since playing seven minutes in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi almost three weeks ago. Robinson, who is listed out due to left ankle injury management, has been out since playing in the first half of New York's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 9.

"Still the same," Knicks coach Mike Brown told reporters after practice Tuesday. "Neither one practiced today, but we're going to keep monitoring them, and I'll get with the medical staff and we'll see what we're going to do."

Brown has repeatedly said that Robinson is not injured; the Knicks have said he has been out for "workload management" since the middle of last week.

"Really, it's load management," Brown said Tuesday. "Which means that, obviously, if we deemed it necessary, could he possibly go? Yeah, he could possibly go.

"He missed a lot of games last year so we want to be cautious going forward with him. That's about the extent of it right there."

The Cavaliers, who along with the Knicks are expected to challenge for the Eastern Conference title this season, will be without Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot). De'Andre Hunter was questionable with a right knee contusion.