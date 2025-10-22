Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is set to return Wednesday in the team's season opener against the Miami Heat.

Suggs' return is a big boost for the Magic in their home opener. The team's starting point guard is returning after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee in March.

Suggs, who was limited to just 35 games last season due to injuries, went through the team's shootaround and felt good afterward.

"I can't tell you how good it feels to have him back on the court," coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters at the team's shootaround. "Not just for us but for him. His ability, what he provides for this team, his energy, his journey that he has been on just to get back on the court, that is what we are most proud of for him."

Suggs averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals last season.

"Obviously the things he does for us on the court are just at a different level," Mosley said. "We need that. And we are going to be smart about how we go about doing it but just to have him back on the floor means the world to us right now."