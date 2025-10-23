Wetzel: Sports-betting money is good, but it's not cheap

Open Extended Reactions

Nearly every sports league, team and operation (including, ahem, media outlets) wants in on sports wagering revenue. Sponsorships. Partnerships. Advertising. It's legal, after all.

Maybe it's direct payments. Maybe it's advertising dollars from increased viewership that come through bigger and bigger broadcast deals. Whatever the source, sports is awash in gambling cash.

Nothing comes for free, though, and on Thursday, the bill came due for the NBA.

Every other league can only look on and know that if there was ever a sure-bet, it's that this won't be the last time a parade of FBI and Department of Justice figures stage a news conference to detail a slew of indictments over unsavory behavior involving sports betting.

More than 30 people were arrested, including big shots such as Mr. Big Shot -- Hall of Fame player and current Portland Trail Blazer coach Chauncey Billups. Meanwhile, officials kept citing the juicy involvement of La Cosa Nostra and New York crime families, including the Gambinos and Genovese.

Like a "Hollywood movie," Ricky Patel of Homeland Securities Investigations said.

Try the veal, it's the best in the city.

Gambling scandals are not new in sports -- from the Black Sox to Tim Donaghy. However, the proliferation of legalized sports wagering, putting betting in everyone's face, if not their phone, almost assuredly makes the games more susceptible.

The indictments contained fascinating high-tech details of underground poker games with X-ray card readers to help organized crime rig the action. And there were the alleged actions of Damon Jones, a former player and assistant coach who the feds say tipped off others about injuries the public didn't yet know about.

One example: a certain unnamed Los Angeles Lakers star would be sitting out a Feb. 9, 2023, game against Milwaukee.

"Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out! [Player 3] is out tonight," the indictment alleges Jones texted a co-conspirator. "Bet enough so Djones can eat to [sic] now!!!"

One Laker who sat out that night to rest a sore left ankle? LeBron James. A source close to James told ESPN on Thursday that the star had no knowledge of information about his status being leaked. The Bucks won by nine, covering the -7.5 spread. DJones, presumably, ate.

"This is the insider trading scandal of the NBA," FBI director Kash Patel said.

It is. And it is fair for fans to wonder exactly what they are watching. The indictment mostly hinges on players purposefully taking themselves out of games with injury to assure they hit the under on individual prop bets, but that still corrupts the competition.

The proliferation of legalized sports wagering allows criminal elements to place numerous small bets on the information (and hopefully not trigger suspicion) and cash in.

The fact that players and coaches on multimillion-dollar contracts could be susceptible -- Rozier was playing on a four-year, $96.2-million contract -- just adds to the concern. Good luck to college sports, where the NCAA is investigating 13 men's basketball players at six schools in a betting scheme.

Now on Wednesday, the NCAA allowed all of its athletes to legally wager on professional sports.

Hey, what bad could happen?

Sports wagering may be a boon to the bottom line, but it comes with increased suspicion into everything. That includes, quite unfairly, athletes who just simply underperform or do get injured and thus cost some bettors money. Online harassment is off the charts.

As for the presence of Billups, he's the shiny star that attracts attention. In one indictment a defendant referred to as "Co-Conspirator 8," allegedly told a bettor that the Trail Blazers would be tanking and several of their best players would not be playing in a March 24, 2023, game against the Chicago Bulls.

Co-Conspirator 8 is not named in the indictment, but the description of the playing and coaching career matches Billups.

In another indictment, Billups is alleged to have played in illegal poker games set up by New York organized crime. He was a famous "face card" used to attract an unwitting patsy who arrived at games with X-ray tables that can read cards face down and cameras on poker chip trays that can do the same.

The info would be sent to a remote location, then relayed back to the "quarterback" in the game who would then signal to the others involved which hand was most likely to win. The "fish" as they were known, never stood a chance. One guy lost $1.8 million, the feds said.

It will be interesting to find out how and why someone of Billups' stature and financial security ($100 million in player earnings) would be involved in this. Still, the Trail Blazers were apparently going to tank regardless. And the fact an illegal poker game in New York or Miami might be less than reputable doesn't seem like a huge surprise (caveat emptor), let alone threat to the general public.

So as bad as this is, it could have been a lot worse.

Yet that's kind of the point. Unless every athlete and coach and official and trainer and so on, heeds the FBI warnings to steer clear of this stuff, then the next scandal is assuredly coming. Not only could it be worse, there's a decent chance it will be.

Legalized sports wagering sure is good money.

It just doesn't come cheap.