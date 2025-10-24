Open Extended Reactions

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown took up an unlikely yet comical role off the court.

Ahead of the Celtics' season opener Wednesday, Brown served as a pre-audition guest judge as part of comedian Druski's "Coulda Been Records" Boston auditions.

Brown particpated in a role similar to that of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson -- who made an appearance in May -- as the decision-maker to determine if contestants should advance to the next round of their audition for the record label: to get in front of Druski, the fictional label's CEO.

Brown made four appearances in the auditions. The first was as an aspiring rapper named "Blicky," who donned a Jayson Tatum jersey. He also joked with a contestant who said she was there to support her brother, implying the contestant would be a perfect fit for the comedian's reality dating show.

"She needs to be on 'Coulda Been Love,' that's a keeper right there for Druski," Brown quipped.

The Celtics guard also hilariously asked a contestant, "BStar," what WNBA team she played for before she broke out dance moves, prompting Brown to send her to the official audition.

His final approval came for "Smeet," who did a motivational speech from the Sylvester Stallone film "Rocky."

Brown scored 25 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 4 assists in the Celtics' 117-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.