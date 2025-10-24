Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center DeAndre Jordan is joining the New Orleans Pelicans on a one-year, $3.6 million contract, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Pelicans announced Jordan's hiring Friday without disclosing terms.

In New Orleans, Jordan will look to find playing time on a front line led by star Pelicans big man Zion Williamson, who has missed at least 12 games in every year of his NBA career. The Pelicans are without center Kevon Looney, who is missing the start of the season with a left knee injury. They used a trio of centers -- Yves Missi and rookies Derik Queen and Hunter Dickinson -- during their season-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Missi, who started Wednesday's game, is questionable to play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs because of an ankle injury.

Jordan, a three-time All-NBA center and 2023 champion with the Denver Nuggets, is entering his 18th season in the league.

The 37-year-old had spent the past three seasons with the Nuggets. Brought in to be a veteran leader in Denver's locker room, Jordan often proved to be the Nuggets' most reliable option at backup center, and he appeared in 56 games last season, his most since 2020-21, while averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.