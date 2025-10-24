        <
          NBA Cup: Court designs for Lakers, Celtics and more

          • ESPN staffOct 24, 2025, 06:11 PM

          The Emirates NBA Cup 2025 is around the corner -- games tip off on Oct. 31 -- with sleek-styled courts for all 30 teams.

          Each team will play four group-play games on designated "Cup Nights." Teams have been placed into groups of five -- they'll play two games at home and two on the road. Eight teams -- the best team in each group with two wild-card teams from each conference -- will advance to the knockout rounds, with a chance to win the NBA Cup trophy.

          Continuing a previously established tradition, each team will have a competition-specific court, designed by artist Victor Solomon, containing distinct team gradients and Cup trophy designs on each key and center court.

          Team slogans and trademark designs are featured along the sideline for some teams.

          Prior Cup champions, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, will have the year they won the Cup on the base of the trophy at center court.

          Here is the 2025 edition of NBA Cup court designs across the league.

          Atlanta Hawks

          Boston Celtics

          Brooklyn Nets

          Charlotte Hornets

          Chicago Bulls

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          Dallas Mavericks

          Denver Nuggets

          Detroit Pistons

          Golden State Warriors

          Houston Rockets

          Indiana Pacers

          LA Clippers

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Miami Heat

          Milwaukee Bucks

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          New Orleans Pelicans

          New York Knicks

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          Orlando Magic

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Phoenix Suns

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Sacramento Kings

          San Antonio Spurs

          Toronto Raptors

          Utah Jazz

          Washington Wizards