The Emirates NBA Cup 2025 is around the corner -- games tip off on Oct. 31 -- with sleek-styled courts for all 30 teams.

Each team will play four group-play games on designated "Cup Nights." Teams have been placed into groups of five -- they'll play two games at home and two on the road. Eight teams -- the best team in each group with two wild-card teams from each conference -- will advance to the knockout rounds, with a chance to win the NBA Cup trophy.

Continuing a previously established tradition, each team will have a competition-specific court, designed by artist Victor Solomon, containing distinct team gradients and Cup trophy designs on each key and center court.

Team slogans and trademark designs are featured along the sideline for some teams.

Prior Cup champions, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, will have the year they won the Cup on the base of the trophy at center court.

Here is the 2025 edition of NBA Cup court designs across the league.

Introducing this season's NBA Cup court 🔴



Be in the building when it debuts on November 7: https://t.co/MH4f4vZ4Vq pic.twitter.com/4Z4MgtYiWQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 24, 2025

A fresh take on the parquet ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GYK7ZKB0t6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 24, 2025

scene is set for your hornets nba cup action 🏆



presented by @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/Lcxri17x9n — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 24, 2025

Our court for the Cup!



Kenda Tire | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/pKeKgISEXb — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 24, 2025

First look at The Cup court 👀 pic.twitter.com/qFHhSlM8OT — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2025

First look at this year's @NBA Cup court 🔥



Detroit Pistons Cup Nights presented by @Xfinity pic.twitter.com/maffhuoczz — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 24, 2025

NBA Cup court alert 💙



Our home games will be played on our new fully painted court throughout the tournament as your @warriors fight for the trophy pic.twitter.com/j05nRwsXjq — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 24, 2025

First look at our NBA Cup Court 👀



Cup action tips off in Houston on Nov. 14 vs the Blazers! pic.twitter.com/jXyRvmmmo3 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 24, 2025

Our NBA Cup Court 😎 pic.twitter.com/mOlA6GfWZZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 24, 2025

New chase for the NBA Cup... New court to play for it on...



Get your tickets for our NBA Cup games inside the @KaseyaCenter and we'll give you the chance to take a photo on this floor! Deal? ➡️ https://t.co/ewirdYGcfE pic.twitter.com/LBcgmhrK44 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 24, 2025

New season. New NBA Cup court. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8YctbOhwZe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 24, 2025

our NBA Cup court. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/g2fZFCfzBe — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 24, 2025

Introducing our 2025 NBA Cup court 🖌️ pic.twitter.com/m9v2JPnyj3 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 24, 2025

our official @NBA Cup court 🏆



first NBA Cup night:



🗓️: Nov. 7

🆚: Boston Celtics

🕖: 7 PM

📺: @FanDuelSN_FL

→ https://t.co/fCrzi2ksZw pic.twitter.com/xKJZM8qpEm — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 24, 2025

Our 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Court ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Y9FuuTSVYl — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 24, 2025

From concept to court, the NBA Cup design has arrived.



Our NBA Cup court is set to debut Oct 31st against the Nuggets at the @ModaCenter. pic.twitter.com/r9XKSww9Ah — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 24, 2025

First look 👀🏆⤵️ https://t.co/L6cWTE3WHg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 24, 2025

♒️ 𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗧 ♒️ for our 2025 NBA Cup games 🏔️#TakeNote | @seatgeek pic.twitter.com/tbb3UFuSXb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 24, 2025