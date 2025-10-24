The Emirates NBA Cup 2025 is around the corner -- games tip off on Oct. 31 -- with sleek-styled courts for all 30 teams.
Each team will play four group-play games on designated "Cup Nights." Teams have been placed into groups of five -- they'll play two games at home and two on the road. Eight teams -- the best team in each group with two wild-card teams from each conference -- will advance to the knockout rounds, with a chance to win the NBA Cup trophy.
Continuing a previously established tradition, each team will have a competition-specific court, designed by artist Victor Solomon, containing distinct team gradients and Cup trophy designs on each key and center court.
Team slogans and trademark designs are featured along the sideline for some teams.
Prior Cup champions, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, will have the year they won the Cup on the base of the trophy at center court.
Here is the 2025 edition of NBA Cup court designs across the league.
Atlanta Hawks
Introducing this season's NBA Cup court 🔴— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 24, 2025
Be in the building when it debuts on November 7: https://t.co/MH4f4vZ4Vq pic.twitter.com/4Z4MgtYiWQ
Boston Celtics
A fresh take on the parquet ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GYK7ZKB0t6— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 24, 2025
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
scene is set for your hornets nba cup action 🏆— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 24, 2025
presented by @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/Lcxri17x9n
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Our court for the Cup!— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 24, 2025
Kenda Tire | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/pKeKgISEXb
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
First look at The Cup court 👀 pic.twitter.com/qFHhSlM8OT— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2025
Detroit Pistons
First look at this year's @NBA Cup court 🔥— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 24, 2025
Detroit Pistons Cup Nights presented by @Xfinity pic.twitter.com/maffhuoczz
Golden State Warriors
NBA Cup court alert 💙— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 24, 2025
Our home games will be played on our new fully painted court throughout the tournament as your @warriors fight for the trophy pic.twitter.com/j05nRwsXjq
Houston Rockets
First look at our NBA Cup Court 👀— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 24, 2025
Cup action tips off in Houston on Nov. 14 vs the Blazers! pic.twitter.com/jXyRvmmmo3
Indiana Pacers
October 24, 2025
LA Clippers
👀 #ClipperNation https://t.co/BQgSRkNw42 pic.twitter.com/OecU3FPDDr— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 24, 2025
Los Angeles Lakers
Our NBA Cup Court 😎 pic.twitter.com/mOlA6GfWZZ— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 24, 2025
Memphis Grizzlies
👀 First look at our @NBA Cup Court, debuting 10.31 😮💨— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 24, 2025
🎟️ https://t.co/2I6BAXfgP8 pic.twitter.com/3ZEYYa1sHo
Miami Heat
New chase for the NBA Cup... New court to play for it on...— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 24, 2025
Get your tickets for our NBA Cup games inside the @KaseyaCenter and we'll give you the chance to take a photo on this floor! Deal? ➡️ https://t.co/ewirdYGcfE pic.twitter.com/LBcgmhrK44
Milwaukee Bucks
New season. New NBA Cup court. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8YctbOhwZe— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 24, 2025
Minnesota Timberwolves
our NBA Cup court. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/g2fZFCfzBe— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 24, 2025
New Orleans Pelicans
>
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Introducing our 2025 NBA Cup court 🖌️ pic.twitter.com/m9v2JPnyj3— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 24, 2025
Orlando Magic
our official @NBA Cup court 🏆— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 24, 2025
first NBA Cup night:
🗓️: Nov. 7
🆚: Boston Celtics
🕖: 7 PM
📺: @FanDuelSN_FL
→ https://t.co/fCrzi2ksZw pic.twitter.com/xKJZM8qpEm
Philadelphia 76ers
our @NBA Cup court. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oETe2g10cK— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 24, 2025
Phoenix Suns
Our 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Court ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Y9FuuTSVYl— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 24, 2025
Portland Trail Blazers
From concept to court, the NBA Cup design has arrived.— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 24, 2025
Our NBA Cup court is set to debut Oct 31st against the Nuggets at the @ModaCenter. pic.twitter.com/r9XKSww9Ah
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
First look 👀🏆⤵️ https://t.co/L6cWTE3WHg— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 24, 2025
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
♒️ 𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗧 ♒️ for our 2025 NBA Cup games 🏔️#TakeNote | @seatgeek pic.twitter.com/tbb3UFuSXb— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 24, 2025
Washington Wizards
Our @NBA Cup Court just dropped 👀— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 24, 2025
🏀 See it in action starting Nov. 7th!
🎟️: https://t.co/YzNiX5dLxp pic.twitter.com/6B1tCImDSj