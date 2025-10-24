Shams Charania joins "Get Up" to report on Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups being arrested as a part of an FBI gambling inquiry. (2:11)

The NBA's opening week has been engulfed by Thursday's news of a pair of federal investigations related to illegal sports betting and rigged poker games. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones have been arrested in connection with the probes.

ESPN's insiders have been on the ground reporting on the latest arrests, details and statements in the scandal's wake. Here's what we know as of Friday afternoon:

Latest updates

What we know so far

What we know about the Billups-Rozier NBA gambling cases: Our NBA experts answered the biggest questions around the gambling allegations and arrests.

Key reactions

play 0:48 Spoelstra, Adebayo react to Terry Rozier's arrest Erik Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo talk about moving forward after Heat guard Terry Rozier's arrest.

play 1:51 Chuck and Kenny react to NBA gambling investigations Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith get into a disagreement about whether Terry Rozier's and Chauncey Billups' situations are a result of a gambling addiction or if it's "pure stupidity."

play 2:24 Shaq: 'All these guys knew what was at stake' Shaquille O'Neal reacts to news of the FBI's gambling investigation involving Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups.

