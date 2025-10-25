Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks were down three starters as they faced the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder without Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher.

Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) and Risacher (right ankle sprain) did not play during Atlanta's 111-107 win in Orlando on Friday night. Porzingis was listed as questionable earlier Saturday before being downgraded to out for his second straight game.

Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes during the win over the Magic but was added to the injury report as questionable Saturday with an ankle injury before being downgraded to out.

Saturday night's game against the Thunder is the Hawks' third in four nights. Atlanta starts a four-game road trip in Chicago on Monday.

"We're hopeful," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of his three starters making the road trip. "We haven't had a chance to find much continuity, even the way our preseason schedule worked out... So in many respects, [the opener against] Toronto was the first game that we played a full game, so to speak. So I'm anxious to get them back."