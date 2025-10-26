Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller was ruled out for the rest of Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after leaving early in the second quarter because of what the team described as "left shoulder soreness."

Charlotte called timeout, and Miller left the game with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter after Joel Embiid's jumper. Miller appeared to be in a good amount of pain and was grabbing at his left arm. It wasn't clear when the injury occurred or the severity.

Miller had 25 points and seven assists in Charlotte's season-opening win Wednesday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets. He played only 27 games last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist in January.

The 6-foot-8 wing had four points and an assist in nine minutes Saturday night before exiting. He was the second pick in the 2023 NBA draft behind San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.