Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, who left early in Saturday's game with left shoulder soreness, has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards.

The 6-foot-8 forward, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft behind San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, immediately walked off the court and back to Charlotte's locker room with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

At the time, Miller appeared to be in a good amount of pain and was grabbing at his left arm -- though it wasn't clear at the time what the injury was or when it occurred to anyone watching. He had four points and an assist in nine minutes and didn't speak to reporters after the game.

Miller, who had 25 points and seven assists in Charlotte's season-opening win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, played only 27 games last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist in January.